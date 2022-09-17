Torture, murder and kidnapping: Russian withdrawal from Izyum reveals the horrors

Military and police investigators begin the exhumation of a mass grave in Izyum, Ukraine. (Photo for The Washington Post by Wojciech Grzedzinski)

IZYUM, Ucrania – Russian forces terrorized residents throughout their six-month occupation of Izyuma strategic center in northeastern Ukraine, with witnesses and victims this week recounting the torture, murders and enforced disappearances that the soldiers carried out. And as they testified, Ukrainian officials who have now regained control of the city scrambled to unearth evidence of those possible war crimes.

Last Friday, the researchers began to exhume the bodies of more than 400 civilians buried in a makeshift cemetery and up to 17 Ukrainian soldiers buried in a mass grave In the same place. The area, located in a forest on the outskirts of Izyum, had been used as a Russian military position.

Bags with the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers are deposited in Izyum (Photo for The Washington Post by Wojciech Grzedzinski)

Officials said they had quickly identified signs of torture on some of the corpses. At least one had a rope around his neckthey said.

“Bucha, Mariupol, and now, unfortunately, Izyum,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, naming other places where Russian occupying forces inflicted widespread violence on civilians. “Russia leaves death everywhere.”

A hundred researchers stoically unearthed the graves – each marked with a simple wooden cross and a number – and took notes on the state of the decomposing bodies, measuring them and looking for identifying details. The stench of death filled the air, and booms echoed through the forest as Ukrainian forces cleared a nearby area.

A woman cries as she recounts what Russian soldiers did to residents of Izyum during their occupation of the city. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Wojciech Grzedzinski.

Several researchers in overalls and white gloves stood at the large grave where the mass grave of the soldiers was discovered. They put each body in a white plastic bag and then carried the bags to a nearby flat field. One of the workers unzipped each bag to closely examine its contents. The identity of the soldiers, whose faces are so damaged or deteriorated by time spent underground that they are no longer recognizable, is unknown.

Clothes were searched for clues to names. In one man’s pockets, the worker found only a nasal spray and medication. Another soldier was carrying a silver mobile phone, a plug, a metal spoon, earphones and two painkillers. The investigator used the man’s army fleece to clean the phone’s screen and then attempted to turn it on before placing it in a small bag for examination.

Simple crosses, row after row, mark a mass grave in Izyum where investigators began exhuming bodies this week. (Washington Post photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski)

In the next body bag, he found a man with his left leg crumpled under his left arm. He was shirtless and covered in sand, and he wore two yellow and blue bracelets on his left wrist. Little by little, the investigator cleaned the sand to reveal several tattoos that could help determine the identity of the soldier, including one on his left arm: the name “Alina” with little hearts sprinkled on it.

The evidence discovered at the burial site is part of a much larger story of horrors that unfolded in this city after Russian forces took control in March. Despite a sense of optimism over Ukraine’s recent victories in regaining territory, civilians facing the aftermath of the Russian occupation are still reeling from what they have endured. Some struggle to believe that peace in their city will remain.

About 50 people are still sleeping in the basement of a daycare center. Some fear a new attack so much that they refuse to go home even during the day, cooking on the playground. In March, about 200 people sought safety there, sheltering in a space so cramped that “some had to sleep sitting up,” said Anna Kobets, 38. An elderly man was killed when the courtyard was bombed. Even now, loud noises can send children running back to the basement.

Kobets’s husband, Vitaliy Kaskov, 39, was among those staying at the nursery at the beginning of the war. When the Russians advanced on Izyum, the former soldier buried his weapon near the school to hide it from the enemy. He feared that by searching for collaborators in the city, his presence might endanger other lives.

Finally, Kaskov decided to hide elsewhere. When he returned on April 20, Kobets said, he was accompanied by Russian soldiers who beat him so badly that he had huge welts on his scalp and could only open his eyes by tilting his head back. The soldiers fired into the air and the ground. Kaskov showed the troops where he had buried her gun, and they took him away and brought her wife in for questioning, covering her head with a bag.

For five hours, she said, the Russian soldiers psychologically tormented her, telling her that they had her father in another room and that they would beat him if he did not give them information about the collaborators. They finally returned her to the nursery.

Later, his mother went around the city asking Russian soldiers and officers where they had taken her son-in-law. She finally learned that he was alive, but as a prisoner of war in the Russian region of Belgorod. The family has not been able to confirm this, Kobets said. They have also not seen or heard from Kaskov since the day he was taken from the nursery by troops in mid-April.

Local residents said Friday that many people disappeared under similar circumstances, one of the reasons they feared any interaction with the troops.

There were other reasons to be afraid.

A woman, whom The Washington Post does not name for fear of his safety, said that three soldiers broke into her home in March and raped her for three hours. “They were drunk and they had these strange eyes [drogados]”, said. “Blood was gushing out afterwards. I couldn’t leave the house for a week.”

He tried to protect his daughters, aged 15 and 22, from the same fate. But desperate for money, the sisters went out one day to find work as cleaners, she said. The Russian soldiers brought the youngest back home, alone.

“I don’t know where she is,” the mother said Friday, crying for her eldest daughter. “I do not know!”

Another group of soldiers insisted on camping in the same house where she and several other people were staying, forcing the Ukrainians to sleep on the floor in a single room. For three days, they were not allowed to go to the bathroom, she said. They only fed her a spoonful of porridge, she said, and she was so hungry her head was spinning.

Since Russian forces left the city about a week ago, aid workers have been handing out food aid to civilians. But many survive on what little they can scrape together.

Viktor Boyarintsev, 68, picked up a box of groceries from a delivery on his block on Friday, his first help in months.

Izyum residents collect bread this week, among their first humanitarian aid in months. (Washington Post photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski)

“Hurry up, hurry up!” her neighbors yelled as others ran down the street hoping to receive a package.

Boyarintsev wept as he described how his wife had died of treatable heart disease because they couldn’t get the medicine she needed. Fearing he would die in the bombing if she buried her himself, he handed her over to a local funeral service which sent him a photo of her body and a number on the cross they planted on her grave.

He still cares for the roses that his wife planted before she died. With no heat and plummeting temperatures, he hugs his two cats for warmth, but worries that this winter may be as bad as the last.

Civilians say they have survived the occupation by finding creative ways to eat and keep warm.

Anna Kobets heats water for tea and coffee outside the nursery where she has lived with others in Izyum since the war began. (Photo for The Washington Post by Wojciech Grzedzinski)

An elderly resident, who gave only his first name as Mykola, has been living with an unexploded rocket lodged in his water pump well since April. At first he was afraid, he said. But it is the only place where he can collect water. “So I got used to it,” he said.

However, that rocket was one of his minor problems. “There were planes dropping bombs. Good thing I survived every second,” he said.

He made a wood stove to heat his house and ever since has been collecting leftover firewood at the old Russian checkpoints, loading huge logs on the back of his bike. With no electricity or gas, the wood will serve you well for cooking and keeping warm when the weather cools down in the coming months.

On Friday, a cold storm blew up several hours after the exhumation began. The earth dug out of the tombs began to turn to mud. The rain coated the plastic body bags, and the marks written on the side began to bleed.

The workers paused to put on ponchos and then went back to work. There were still more bodies to be found.

(c) 2022 The Washington Post Por Siobhán O’Grady, Anastacia Galouchka y Wojciech Grzedzinski

