‘Torture’ of cold in North India, below mercury in Keylong, Himachal Pradesh, icy winds in Delhi wreaking havoc

Shimla: In the last 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh, Keylong, Kalpa and Manali kept chilling in the minimum temperature below zero. The meteorological department gave this information on Friday. Director of the Meteorological Center, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said that Keylong, the administrative center of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, remained the coldest place in the state where the mercury dropped to below 10 degrees Celsius.

He said that minimum temperature was 4.4 degree Celsius in Kalpa district of Kinnaur. According to him, in Manali, the mercury fell below one degree Celsius while in Dalhousie and Kufri the minimum temperatures were 3.4 and 4.4 degrees respectively. According to Singh, a minimum temperature of 4.6 was recorded in Shimla.

Due to the icy winds from the Western Himalayas, Delhi is getting cold and Friday can be a 'very cold' day. India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information.

On Thursday, the city had a ‘very cold’ day as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees Celsius below normal and this is the lowest maximum temperature so far this season.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provided weather data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius. At the same time, Palam station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

It is called a “cool day” when the minimum temperature is below 10 ° C and the maximum temperature is at least 4.4 ° C below normal. On the other hand, a ‘very cold day’ occurs when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal. IMD said that the ‘cold wave’ is forecast to run in Delhi on Saturday and it is likely to continue till Monday.

The IMD declares a cold wave for the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 ° C or below for two consecutive days and 4.5 ° C below normal. Officials said that for small areas like Delhi, a cold wave can be announced even if the above conditions are made even for a day.