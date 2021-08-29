Torulatar Bhoot Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster

Torulatar Bhoot is a Bengali language film. The film free up date is 7 January 2022. It contains Rahul Dev Bose, Ishaa Saha within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves round few people with peculiar powers. Issues take a flip as they come to a decision to seek out the mysterious occasions that came about in existence. Will they be capable to reveal the reality?

Torulatar Bhoot Forged

  • Ishaa Saha
  • Rahul Dev Bose
  • Prosun Saha
  • Basabdatta Chatterjee

Style: Mystery, Horror, Thriller
Language: Bengali
Unencumber Date: 7 January 2022

Trailer

But to be launched

