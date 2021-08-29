Torulatar Bhoot Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster

Torulatar Bhoot is a Bengali language film. The film free up date is 7 January 2022. It contains Rahul Dev Bose, Ishaa Saha within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves round few people with peculiar powers. Issues take a flip as they come to a decision to seek out the mysterious occasions that came about in existence. Will they be capable to reveal the reality?

Torulatar Bhoot Forged

Ishaa Saha

Rahul Dev Bose

Prosun Saha

Basabdatta Chatterjee

Style: Mystery, Horror, Thriller

Language: Bengali

Unencumber Date: 7 January 2022

Trailer

But to be launched