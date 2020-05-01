Tory Lanez, Luke Combs, Janelle Monae and More – Variety

Tory Lanez, whose “New Toronto 3” mixtape has been among the many high 10 albums for the final two weeks, is without doubt one of the hottest present stars placing up a live performance livestream within the coming days. If nation is extra your music lane, Luke Combs or the pairing of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood may have you lined with their very own reside exhibits this weekend. Additionally on the upcoming webcast horizon: Janelle Monae, John Legend, Pentatonix’s Avi Kaplan, Mike Dean, Rob Thomas, Leon Bridges, Grace Potter, Lukas Nelson, Christine and the Queens, Chilly Warfare Children, the Mekons’ Jon Langford and many extra.
Try our listings:
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
Janelle Monae
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Verizon’s Twitter)
click on right here
Rob Thomas, Gavin DeGraw, Chris Daughtry, Jason Mraz
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(Rock the Home for Animals, by way of Humane Society web site, YouTube, Twitch and Fb)
click on right here
Lukas Nelson, Grace Potter, Valerie June, Bethany Cosentino of Greatest Coast and extra
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of YouTube; The Smithsonian’s Nationwide Air and House Museum presents “House Songs: By means of the Distance,” hosted by Examined’s Adam Savage and together with Clipping, Bethany Cosentino of Greatest Coast, Dan Deacon, Ben Gibbard of Dying Cab for Cutie, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson, Grace Potter, Vagabon and Wolf Parade)
click on right here:
Leon Bridges
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of Twitch)
click on right here
Mike Dean
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of YouTube)
click on right here:
Echosmith
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of LiveXLive)
click on right here
Ben Gibbard
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of Discovered.ee, YouTube, Fb and Twitch; advantages Seattle’s Starvation Intervention Program)
click on right here
Cassadee Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(by way of Fb)
click on right here
FRIDAY, MAY 1
Tory Lanez
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
(by way of YouTube)
click on right here:
Luke Combs
Eight p.m. ET, Four PT
(by way of Miller Lite’s YouTube, to help the USA Bartender’s Guild Nationwide Charity Basis and its Bartender Emergency Help Program)
click on right here:
John Legend
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
(by way of YouTube, iHeartRadio’s First Responder Fridays)
click on right here:
Christine and the Queens
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 PT
(by way of Fb)
click on right here
Kenny Chesney
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
(by way of Fb; album launch social gathering)
click on right here:
Jon Langford
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(Mekons frontman, reside from a cemetery in in Forest Park on the Forest Park Historic Society’s Fb web page)
click on right here
Chilly Warfare Children
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram)
click on right here
Craig Morgan
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(weekly, by way of Fb)
click on right here
Lauren Jenkins
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of Wrangler’s Fb)
click on right here
Rhett Miller
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of Stageit)
click on right here
Massive Freedia
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of Fb and Instagram)
click on right here
“Digital Promenade” with Joe Jonas
9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 PT
(DJ asset, by way of KIIS’ YouTube)
click on right here
The Airborne Poisonous Occasion
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(by way of Instagram Stay with KRBZ/Kansas Metropolis)
click on right here
Billy Strings
6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 PT
(by way of Nugs)
click on right here
“Shut In & Sing” with Doria Roberts, Kim Richey, Raina Rose, & Ellis Delaney
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Stageit)
click on right here
SATURDAY, MAY 2
Grand Ole Opry with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of the artists’ Fb web page and Circle All Entry)
click on right here
Avi Kaplan
Midday ET, 9 a.m. PT
(former Pentatonix member, by way of Instagram)
click on right here
Ben Folds
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
(weekly requests, by way of Fb)
click on right here
Previous Crow Drugs Present
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(Hartland Hootenanny That includes Ketch Secor from Previous Crow Drugs Present)
click on right here
Larkin Poe
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(partly advantages United Manner Nashville)
Rhye
1 a.m. ET, 10 p.m. PT
(“Corona Sabbath” offered by Diplo & Secular Sabbath)
Andy Bell (of Journey)
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(by way of Tough Commerce Instagram)
G. Love
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of Fb, benefitting the Troubadour)
click on right here
SUNDAY, MAY 3
Sarah Shook
4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 PT
(reside on the Males’s Well being journal Instagram web page)
click on right here
“The Roots of Gram Parsons,” co-hosted by Ronnie Mack and Pamela Des Barres, with Jesse Dayton, Mike Stinson, Albert Lee, Jon Corneal and extra
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of Stellar Reveals)
click on right here
O.A.R.
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(weekly, by way of Instagram)
Twin Peaks
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(advantages Nationwide Alliance on Psychological Sickness)
American Aquarium
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Instagram)
Judith Owen
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of YouTube)
click on right here
Todd Snider
midday ET, 9 a.m. PT
(by way of Twitch)
click on right here
MONDAY, MAY 4
Questlove
7 P.M. ET, Four PT
(by way of Northwell Well being’s YouTube and Questlove’s Twitter, Instagram and Fb)
click on right here
https://youtu.be/qwG5Cv_46lo
Grace Potter
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(weekly, by way of YouTube)
click on right here
Robbie Fulks
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Fb)
click on right here
Rosanne Money and John Leventhal
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of the New York Guitar Pageant’s Fb channel, exploring the music of Reverent Gary Davis, the beginning of a 12-day sequence with numerous artists benefitting MusiCares)
click on right here
The Mastersons
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
(weekly, by way of Fb)
click on right here
Emmet Cohen
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT
(trendy jazz pianist, weekly, by way of Quobuz’s Fb web page)
click on right here:
TUESDAY, MAY 5
Switchfoot
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(weekly, by way of YouTube)
click on right here
Amythyst Kiah
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of the New York Guitar Pageant’s Fb channel, exploring the music of Reverent Gary Davis, a part of a 12-day sequence with numerous artists, benefitting MusiCares)
click on right here
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
Whiskey Bitter Completely satisfied Hour with Ed Helms and artists TBA
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(offered by the Bluegrass Scenario, by way of Fb)
click on right here
Incredible Negrito
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of the New York Guitar Pageant’s Fb channel, exploring the music of Reverent Gary Davis, a part of a 12-day sequence with numerous artists, benefitting MusiCares)
click on right here
Robyn Hitchcock and Rhett Miller
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(by way of Paste’s YouTube)
click on right here
THURSDAY, MAY 7
Robbie Fulks
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Mercury Lounge Tulsa’s Fb, Instagram and YouTube)
click on right here
Invoice Frisell
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of the New York Guitar Pageant’s Fb channel, exploring the music of Reverent Gary Davis, a part of a 12-day sequence with numerous artists, benefitting MusiCares)
click on right here
FRIDAY, MAY 8
Don Flemons
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of the New York Guitar Pageant’s Fb channel, exploring the music of Reverent Gary Davis, a part of a 12-day sequence with numerous artists, benefitting MusiCares)
click on right here
Hayes Carll and Tommy Emmanuel
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
(by way of Paste’s YouTube)
SATURDAY, MAY 9
Grand Ole Opry with Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Hint Adkins and Dustin Lynch
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Circle Media’s Fb)
click on right here
Brandy Clark
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(by way of Martin Guitars’ Fb)
click on right here
Allison Moorer
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(by way of Fb)
click on right here
Add Comment