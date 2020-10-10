Tory Lanez Responds to Assault Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez, who was charged with assault on Thursday in reference to the July 12 incident in which Megan Thee Stallion suffered gunshot wounds to her toes, responded on social media Friday afternoon.

“[Time] will [tell],” he tweeted, utilizing emojis. “And the reality will come to the sunshine … I’ve all religion in God to present that … love to all my followers and people who have stayed true to me & know my coronary heart … a cost is just not a conviction. You probably have supported me or Meg via this, I genuinely recognize u.”

His contrite-seeming message is at odds together with his feedback in “Daystar,” the 17-track album he launched late final month, in which almost each music addresses the incident or its fallout, and what Lanez apparently perceives as betrayal from almost all quarters. The hour-plus lengthy album comprises music after music filled with deeply defensive lyrics and frequent verbal jabs at Megan, his critics, “mates turning into enemies” and the like. A key lyric reads, “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Lanez was charged Thursday with assaulting a girl who is clearly Megan Thee Stallion, per data supplied by the Los Angeles district legal professional’s workplace. He faces a doable most sentence of twenty-two years and eight months in jail, in accordance to the announcement.

Whereas Megan is just not recognized by title, the entire different particulars line up with the July 12 incident in which she has claimed Lanez fired a gun at her as she exited the automotive in which that they had been touring, ensuing in accidents to her toes that required surgical procedure.

“The rap artist often known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a feminine good friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this yr, the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s Workplace introduced at this time,” the announcement reads.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13.