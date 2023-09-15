Tory Lanez Was Denied Bail While Appealing His 10-Year Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion:

At a Thursday hearing within Los Angeles, the parole petition was denied by Judge David Herringford, according to CEO as well as co-founder Ceasar McDowell. Lanez is represented by the criminal justice nonprofit as he appeals the verdict within his case.

According to courtroom reporter Meghann Cuniff as well as Rolling Stone, within a new motion filed this week through Unite People’s attorney Crystal Morgan, Lanez’s attorneys asked for that Judge Herriford halt his prison sentence throughout the appeal process as well as allow him to live in the Los Angeles area alongside his wife and 6-year-old son.

This week, Unite the People, Inc., a social justice advocacy organization, announced in a statement to KABC that it has been retained to represent Lanez. Daystar Peterson, whose legal name was Crystal Morgan, filed an appeal against his 10-year sentence. His lead attorney is Daystar Peterson.

Lanez Was Found Guilty Of Three Assault With A Semiautomatic Firearm Felonies:

“As an organization committed to promoting equality and fairness, we firmly believe within standing through our clients and helping them during times of need,” the statement said.

Mr. Peterson has been an indispensable member of our advisory board, contributing his time, resources, and expertise to the advancement of our cause. It is now our responsibility to support him and ensure he receives an equitable legal process.”

in December, Lanez was adjudged guilty of three felonies: assault using a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm within a vehicle, as well as discharging a firearm alongside callous negligence for leaving Megan maimed with projectile fragments in her feet.

After several delays, Daystar Peterson, a 31-year-old Canadian rapper with the legal name Daystar Peterson, received his sentence last month. Lanez received approximately ten months of credit for time spent since his conviction.

The Jury Found Lanez Guilty Of Three Charges:

“We firmly believe within the effectiveness of the legal system in attaining justice. Unite the People, Inc. will do everything possible to ensure that justice prevails,” continued the statement.

Ceasar McDowell, CEO as well as co-founder of Unite the People Inc., told reporters shortly after the hearing upon Thursday that Lanez had been “disproportionately sentenced” and that they will proceed forward with the appeal.

On December 23, 2022, a jury found Lanez guilty of three offenses for shooting and wounding Megan the Stallion, whose actual name was Megan Pete, in both feet on July 12, 2020 in the Hollywood Hills.

According to prosecution documents obtained by ABC News, Lanez was initially charged within October 2020 alongside one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm as well as transporting a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez, Who Declined To Testify During The Trial, Pled Not To Be Guilty To All Three Offenses:

“Personal employ of a firearm” is not a distinct accusation, but rather a sentencing enhancement connected to the initial count that might raise Lanez’s potential sentence.

Before his trial in December 2022, he was additionally charged with the felony offense of discharging a firearm alongside egregious negligence. Lanez, who declined to testify at trial, pled not guilty to all three offenses.

During the trial, Lanez’s defense counsel argued that he was not the gunman. During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors read a statement from Pete, who demanded that Lanez “be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions as well as face justice.”

Pete Stated That He Intended To Demolish My Reputation In Order To Establish A Victim Status:

“He not only shot myself, but also made light of my trauma.” He attempted to portray himself as a victim who set out to destroy my personality as well as psyche, according to Pete’s statement.

“Today, I implore this court to deliver a message to every victim of violence by completely hold the defendant responsible for his illicit conduct. The statement continued, “This is a statement to all survivors that their lives matter and that there’s zero tolerance for the torment that accompanies violence.”