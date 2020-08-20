‘Tosh.0’ to End After 12 Seasons at Comedy Central

“Tosh.0” will finish its run on Comedy Central after its upcoming twelfth season.

The cancellations comes although Comedy Central picked the present up for 4 mores seasons again in January. Sequence host Daniel Tosh signed an general cope with the community at that point, however it’s unclear if he’ll stay underneath that deal now that the present is ending.

Season 12 of “Tosh.0” is ready to debut on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET and can include 10 episodes. In accordance to a person with information of the state of affairs, ViacomCBS is working with Tosh and his group to store the sequence to different shops.

“I look ahead to doing an animated reboot of my present on MTV in 25 years,” Tosh mentioned in a press release.

The sequence options Tosh commenting on social media and web tendencies and options standard segments like “Net Redemption” and the “CeWEBrity Profile,” which provides topics of embarrassing viral movies an opportunity to redeem themselves. It first started airing on Comedy Central in 2009 and could have run for over 250 episodes upon its completion.

“Tosh.0” is government produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith.

Information of the present’s ending comes simply sooner or later after it was introduced that “Drunk Historical past” was ending its run on Comedy Central after six seasons, with that present having been renewed for a seventh season final 12 months.

The top of each reveals marks the tip of an period at the cabler because it shifts its focus from live-action scripted reveals in favor of grownup animation like community cornerstone “South Park.” The one remaining scripted live-action reveals on Comedy Central is “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” “Company” started airing its third and last season in July. The community additionally airs the rebooted “Crank Yankers” and the late-night sequence “The Each day Present with Trevor Noah.”

Final week, it was introduced that the live-action Comedy Central reveals “The Different Two” and “South Facet” could be transferring to HBO Max. It was just lately introduced that Comedy Central was rebooting animated reveals like “Beavis & Butt-Head,” “The Ren & Stimpy Present,” and the “Daria” spinoff “Jodie.”