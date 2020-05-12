Tosh.0 Viral Sensation And Double Rainbow Guy Paul L Vasquez Has Died

Go away a Remark
A celeb of the web and visitor on Comedy Central’s web video selection present Tosh.0 has died. Paul Vasquez, who was recognized by many throughout the web as “Double Rainbow Guy” has handed away on the age of 57. Vasquez handed away within the emergency room of the John C. Fremont hospital in Mariposa County.
As of writing Paul Vasquez explanation for loss of life is unknown. Vasquez had posted about well being points to followers on his social media. He famous issue respiratory and a sense of illness, and was examined for COVID-19 on Might 5.
Paul Vasquez’s final submit to Fb was on Thursday, Might 7, two days earlier than his loss of life. Whereas Vasquez was examined for COVID-19, Selection reported a explanation for loss of life had but to be established by the coroner’s workplace.
As beforehand talked about, Paul Vasquez was thrust into the highlight as one of many early viral stars of YouTube. His “double rainbow” video through which he commented on an odd wanting rainbow that appeared outdoors of his dwelling in Yosemite valley. Viewers fell in love with the video as a result of pleasure of Vasquez, which led some to imagine he was beneath the affect of medication.
The video was picked up by late-night tv hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, who later invited Paul Vasquez on the present. As talked about Vasquez additionally appeared on Tosh.0, through which comic Daniel Tosh interviewed him and requested in regards to the video. Per that dialog, Vasquez alleged that he was not medication when referring to the double rainbow. Vasquez had admitted to drug use up to now, however maintained he didn’t indulge the day of his life-changing video.
Viewers additionally discovered that Paul Vasquez was greater than some run of the mill nature dweller emotionally moved by refracted gentle. All through his life Vasquez had performed every little thing from serving as a firefighter for town of Los Angeles to competing as a cage fighter at King of the Cage occasions. Vasquez’s viral fame led to offers with manufacturers, and Vasquez used his web fame to advertise and supply items to others who stored up with him through the years.
Although his movies by no means exceeded the celebrity of his double rainbow video, Paul Vasquez continued to submit on the platform through the years, with movies as present as Monday, Might 11. It is attainable these movies had been scheduled to add previous to Vasquez’s loss of life, or that somebody has continued posting a again log of movies following his passing. Whereas Vasquez is gone, it is attainable that via this content material and the legacy he is left behind, his spirit will dwell on for fairly a while.
CinemaBlend extends its condolences to the household of Paul Vasquez, and desires them nicely throughout this troublesome time.
Add Comment