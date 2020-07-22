Total Lockdown in Bhopal Update News: Corona has increased difficulties, now Bhopal will take so many days from 24th

Total Lockdown in Bhopal Update News: Lockdown has been put in the city once again in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal (Bhopal) to prevent the increasingly increasing cases of corona virus. Giving information about the lockdown, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the lockdown will start from July 24 at 8 am for 10 days. During the lockdown, all shops connected with essential services will remain open, along with the decision to open liquor shops in Bhopal during lockdown. Also Read – Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Alert: 747 new cases of corona virus in Madhya Pradesh, close to 25 thousand people got infected, read details

Please tell that to review the situation of corona virus in the state, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan had a review meeting and after this meeting it was decided to re-lockdown in Bhopal. Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that it would be jururi to keep e-passers out during lockdown and no one would be allowed to go out without it. Also Read – Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1310 new cases of Kovid-19 in Mumbai, number of patients crossed one lakh four thousand

Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (File pic) # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXREJRFj2i Also Read – Delhi Airport Quarantine Guidelines: If you want to travel by air, pay attention, this will be done for many days – ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

He said that people are being informed about the lockdown two days in advance because people can take their necessities and do not leave the house during the lockdown. Keeping in view the lockdown, the government has given directions to the government ration shops to deliver goods in these two days.

Narottam Mishra tweeted, “During the 10-day lockdown in Bhopal, only medicine, milk, vegetable and government ration shops will be open. Therefore, all the people of Bhopal are requested to make arrangements for the necessary goods in two days. ”He said that e-pass will be allowed for the commuters in Bhopal, just like the earlier lockdown.