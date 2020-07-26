Total lockdown in this district of Madhya Pradesh for 6 days, know what will be closed

Complete Lockdown in Katni: Total lockdown has also been done in District Katni of Madhya Pradesh. While issuing this order, the district administration has said that the number of patients is continuously increasing, in such a situation, there will be a complete lockdown on 26 July i.e. tonight from 8 am to 2 August at 5 am. Lockdown has been done for 6 days. District Magistrate Shasibhushan Singh has issued an order regarding this. Also Read – Vande Bharat Mission 5th Phase: The fifth phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ will begin from August 1, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said this

1. According to the order, no person will normally be allowed to move out of their house in total lockdown.

2. Generally, traffic will be restricted for traffic coming in and out of the border area of ​​Katni district and coming out from outside the district and municipal corporation area.

3. All commercial establishments, shops, all hand markets will also be available.

4. No vehicles will be allowed. Taxis, e-rickshaws will also be closed.

5. All schools, colleges, coaching will remain closed.

6. Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, parks, or any other place where people gather, will remain closed as before.

7. There will be no religious, political, social programs.

8. Construction will continue with the rules.

9. People can go around the house with urgent work.

10. Services like hospital will continue.