Total Lockdown in WB: Total Lockdown in West Bengal, deserted city roads

new Delhi: The lockdown continues due to increasing cases of Corona virus in West Bengal. Two days a week lockdown is being imposed. This day is also being changed every week. Meanwhile, Corona is also not taking the name of pause. The number of infected and dying is continuously increasing. In such a situation, the alert of the administration is also being increased in view of the lockdown. Challans are also being done by the administration if found violating the rules. Also Read – Coronavirus Update: Corona figures in India broke global record, more than 78 thousand people infected in 24 hours

At the same time, we have got some pictures of lockdown. One of these pictures is of Park Circus and the other picture is of Siliguri. Total lockdown has been imposed in Kolkata today. In this situation, the entire city is deserted. On the roads, there are equal vehicles and people to see. The picture of the lockdown we have is of M Bypass, Park Circus and Deshapriya Park area of ​​Kolkata. Also Read – Corona is not a disease, thousands of people took to the streets in support of it, then the government …

Kolkata: Streets wear a deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal today amid # COVID19 pandemic.

Visuals from Em Bypass, Park Circus crossing & Deshapriya Park in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/qlcoh4XxPx Also Read – Home Minister Amit Shah was recruited from AIIMS for post-covid care on August 18 – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Let us know that the view of Total Lockdown was also seen in Siliguri. However, people are facing a lot of problems due to the lockdown. Here shops of basic things are also being closed during lockdown. Shops of ration etc. are also not seen open during this period. In such a situation, if the ration shops are open, then the administration is also taking action on them.