Total Lockdown in West Bengal: moving the entire Lokdan conduct will not flights in two days in Kolkata

Kolkata: Flight operations at Kolkata Airport will be suspended on 25 and 29 July in view of the complete lockdown in the state. Officials said Friday. An official of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport said, "So far it has been decided that flights will not operate on July 25 and 29."

In view of prevention of spread of Kovid -19 West Bengal government has decided to implement a two-day full lockdown week in the state. Asked will apply all day rule complete lockdown of the officials said that was a possibility, but the state government will be announced about this.

The official said, "Presumably, this will be applicable on all the days of lockdown but the state government will announce in this regard. So far these two dates have been confirmed. No flights will be operated on 25 and 29 July. '

Things are getting worse from corona in the country. On Friday, 35 more people died due to Kovid-19 in West Bengal, due to which the number of dead in the state increased to 1,290 on Friday. The health department said.

According to a bulletin of the Department of the total 2,216 of corona virus have new cases and the number of Snkramiton state now went to 53,973.

The number of remedial patients in the state is 19,154. The bulletin said that the maximum number of 1,873 patients in West Bengal on Friday recovered from the disease.