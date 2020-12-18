Total number of cases against SP MP Azam Khan with 11 more new FIRs increased to 100

Rampur: After the registration of 11 more cases against Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh, the list of total cases registered against him has increased to 100. Also Read – Kisan agitation: Up in support of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, UP police detained

During the hearing through video conferencing in a special court on Thursday, Rampur police told the special MP / MLA court that Azam Khan's name has been added to 11 more FIRs. Earlier these cases were registered against his close associates for alleged illegal demolition of houses in the district.

Let us know that Azam Khan and his family are in Sitapur Jail since February this year, they have many cases of encroachment, land grab, power theft, book theft, idol theft, goat theft, buffalo theft and bullying.

Khan appeared in court through video conferencing. He is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail along with his wife Tanzin Fatima and son Abdullah Azam.

Police have made allegations of ‘criminal conspiracy’ against Azam Khan in 11 FIRs lodged by locals of Dongarpur area, whose houses were allegedly demolished and allegedly ‘looted’ by close aides of SP leader Went.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) appointed in MP / MLA court, Ramavatar Saini said, “Azam Khan’s lawyer surrendered application against Azam Khan’s close aides in 2019 FIR lodged at Ganj Kotwali police station on complaint of Dongarpur residents Was presented Cases have been registered against former circle officer Alay Hassan, former sub-inspector Feroz Khan, former Rampur municipality chairman Azhar Ahmed Khan and others

Were made. “

Government lawyer (ADGC) Saini said, “Azam Khan was not named in the FIR lodged by the complainants. But, now during the investigation and on the statements of the accused, Azam Khan’s name has been added. “