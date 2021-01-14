Total passivity: the blunders of the Boca defense in Santos’ goals

In what was Boca’s worst performance since Miguel Ángel Russo took over as coach in early 2020, the team kissed the canvas against Santos and were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the semifinals. The xeneize defense had its most lackluster performance and that was reflected in the result. Although not only the defenders failed …

The passivity with which Boca defended in the play of the goal that opened the score in Vila Belmiro. Diego Pituca had time to open the ball inside the area to Yeferson Soteldo, who had space and time before Leonardo Jara to finish off with the right. The rebound on the arm of Lisandro López left the central duo practically stunned, which without reaction allowed Pituca to hit left-handed and left Esteban Andrada without options, who played for the other post.

Who was not mentioned so far was Frank Fabra, who with absolute indifference at the start seconds allowed Marinho to finish off from medium distance and crash the ball against the far post. The Colombian would round off a performance for oblivion in the complement, with his expulsion for the stomp on 11 of Santos.

Night to forget Fabra, one of those postponed in Boca (REUTERS / Andre Penner)

Russo took note of the defensive shortcomings and made two changes: Julio Buffarini and Nicolás Capaldo by Jara and Pulpo González. But the countenance did not change. Eduardo Salvio received in position of 8 and tried a pipe that did not prosper, when Buffarini was too open asking for reception to open the field and deepen. Santos came out on a counterattack and Soteldo found many meters in the hand-to-hand with Lisandro López. The Venezuelan hooked and hung her from the angle at the near post.

Santos’ third goal portrayed what was Boca’s defensive line during the match. Marinho started as a right pointer and threw a wall with Sandry that was not intercepted by Campuzano. Fabra, with treacherous stillness before seeing the red, trotted back in front of the start of his opponent, who threw a feint on the ball deep and snubbed Izquierdoz. Then he threw the center back and contacted Lucas Braga, who left Lisandro López static. Andrada had to look for her inside the fence again.

With the meeting practically defined, Emmanuel Mas He went in to cover Fabra’s loss. Andrada had to intervene on a couple of occasions to prevent the win from being greater. Attention, the Xeneize He faltered in all his lines, since in the midfield he lacked ideas and football and he also had no weight in the offense to break the owner of the house, beyond having worried with self-love with some individual arrest in search of reducing the distance.

