Total Shutdown in Sunday: To prevent corona, there will be complete lockdown in the state on Sunday, these rules will be in place till 31 August

Total Shutdown in Sunday: The state remained completely closed on Sunday as part of strict steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of corona virus infection in Tamil Nadu. During the bandh, the remaining shops remained closed except for the drugstores and the roads remained empty. The police made it clear that private vehicles will be allowed to leave only in emergencies.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced on July 30 that, in view of the transition, to extend the lockdown till August, saying that strict strictness will remain in force on all the five Sundays of this month. He said that no relaxation of any kind will be given.

As per the order, on Sunday, all types of shops including vegetable and grocery shops, commercial establishments, hotels and restaurants were closed and roads were deserted due to no movement of vehicles.

Police in Chennai said that no vehicle would be allowed to move except in cases of milk seller, medical purpose, emergencies and funeral.

Private vehicles connected with medical emergencies and vehicles connected to print and electronic media were exempted. Significantly, till August 1, there were 2,51,738 cases of Kovid-19 in Tamil Nadu, out of which there are 1,00,877 cases in Chennai. In the last few days, cases of corona in Tamil Nadu have increased rapidly. The state government has already decided to continue the lockdown till August 30, now the lockdown will be implemented more strictly on Sunday to prevent corona.