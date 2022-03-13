Total tension in PSG: the Ultras targeted the president and left a worrying warning for the next match

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, targeted by radical PSG fans

Nasser Al-Khelaifi not going through its best moment. After a market of multiple investments in search of the Champions League that was denied so much in recent years, Paris Saint Germain was eliminated from the current edition against Real Madrid. After winning 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 in Princes Parkthe You meringues they twisted the story and advanced to the next instance. While there is talk of a total cleaning in the template of the Parisians, the ultras expressed themselves and pointed against the president, who was very nervous after the elimination.

“The unacceptable and inevitable disappointment that we announced and feared has unfortunately come true,” was the beginning of a statement that circulated on social networks and mainly targeted the Arab president, who was questioned for his management and low presence in the club. “How to have the desire to reverse everything for the Parisians when you often stop to salute from the penalty spot and have been more often in the Fashion Week than in a meeting with the representatives of your own followers?” was one of the rhetorical questions.

The most radical fans, who call themselves “Colectivo Ultras Paris” also insinuated that it is not Mauricio Pochettino who makes the decisions in the locker room, assured that the substitutes are comfortable due to the high salaries they receive and even criticized the different colors of shirts that were implemented and do not correspond to the traditional ones of the team.

The PSG ultras, furious after the elimination of the Champions League (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

“The club’s situation now requires a complete reorganization at all levels and the daily presence of its president”, they demanded. And they left a warning ahead of tomorrow’s commitment to Ligue 1: “Against Bourdeaux this Sunday we will show our discontent and ask all the fans of the club present to join in our actions without violence.”

THE FULL ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ULTRAS:

The unacceptable and inevitable disappointment that we announced and feared has unfortunately come true.

How to have that faith that moves mountains when your season seems to start in February and you play national competitions at the pace of senators?

How do you have a real game plan when your team is just a stack of few or no complementary stars?

How can a coach be the respected boss of his locker room when he’s clearly not the real decision maker?

How to regenerate a group when the eternal substitutes can settle for reaching the end of their comfortable contracts for their salaries?

How to feel the immutable force of your club’s history when your colors are alternately black, fuchsia, pink, yellow?

How to have the desire to reverse everything for the Parisians when you often stop to salute from the penalty spot and have been more often in the Fashion Week than in a meeting with the representatives of your own followers?

We don’t have a short memory. We know that our return is due to President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, there is nothing personal here but it is clear that he is not the man for this job.

The club’s situation now requires a complete reorganization at all levels and the daily presence of its president.

PSG North deserves people who take care of it and not people who use it.

Against Bourdeaux this Sunday we will show our discontent and ask all the fans of the club present to join in our actions without violence.

We will remain mobilized until big real changes are implemented. We do it for the interest of the club, not of a brand, not of a product that our club markets!

Go Paris

Ultras Paris Collective.

