Total War, Hyenas and an action video game: Creative Assembly confirms its next projects

The European company works on up to four brands today, one of which is still unknown.

The British team at Creative Assembly has confirmed today that it is working on an action video game belonging to a new IP. Few details about the project have been shared, and in fact it is warned that these will take time, but we do know that it will have the same commitment from those responsible as Hyenas, Total War and a fourth project about which they did not want to say a word.

The team in charge of bringing this action title to fruition is CA Sofia, in Bulgaria, currently in the expansion phase. The study is recruiting in all disciplines, prioritizing candidates with experience in adventures made with Unreal Engine 5. Current priorities include game design, programming, technical art and animation as we can read in the shared statement.

CA Sofia opened its doors in March 2017 and was behind various downloadable content of the Total War saga until launching the interesting Total War Saga: TROY a couple of years ago, valued as an incredible success by Creative Assembly. Despite working on this new action adventure, it is indicated that there will still be a working group focused on future releases of the prolific strategy saga.

But first, Creative Assembly plans to face the verdict of the public with Hyenas. After Alien Isolation, there was interest in the company returning to that path, but they ended up betting on a curious multiplayer proposal set in a future where you play as a group of misfit pirates. It is expected to be ready for release sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

