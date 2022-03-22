Total War: Medieval 2 sets a date for the arrival of its classic strategy on iOS and Android mobiles

The Creative Assembly game released in 2006 will have an adaptation by Feral Interactive.

March 21, 2022

Fans of classic strategy games are in luck: they can take Total War: Medieval II wherever they want if they decide to buy its mobile version. The Creative Assembly game released in 2006 announced in January its release on iOS and Androidalthough we have had to wait a couple of months to know its date.

It has a price of 14.99 eurosThis port carried out by Feral Interactive for SEGA will land on mobile devices next April 7with real-time battles with infantry, archers and cavalry, a multitude of weapons and 17 playable factions that will allow us to lead an empire to extend it through conquest, diplomacy, religion or trade.

The title is set in three territories during the Middle Ages: Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Logically, massive battles have received a new touch interface to adapt a gaming experience that was originally developed with the goal of maximizing keyboard and mouse controls.

The title is now available to reserve on the Play Store and the App Store at a recommended price of 14,99 euros, having its launch set for April 7, which we have already discussed. If you want to know what we thought at the time, you can go take a look at the review of Total War: Medieval II that Álvaro Castellano elaborated in November 2006, in which he made it clear that it is an experience that no fan of strategy should miss.

