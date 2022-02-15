Total War Warhammer 3, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Mac and Linux

There is a statement in the Fallout saga that makes me especially funny when approaching this analysis: “War never changes”. I found that phrase absolutely ridiculous while playing Total War: Warhammer 3, and as I have discovered in recent weeks, there are MANY ways to approach a war, and each game can be completely different.

Since Shogun: Total War, the first game in the series, Creative Assembly has been refining a formula that has fallen in love with players around the world. In 2016 the first Warhammer came to the franchise, and just a year later its direct sequel arrived. We have had to wait six long years to find out the outcome of the trilogy in this Total War: Warhammer 3, and we can tell you that The wait was worth it. Those who already have a certain “callus” with the Total War saga know exactly what to expect from the game in its two main aspects: management and fighting. In the first there are no particularly sensitive changes, although new players will have to start walking before running. There are quite a few concepts to consider, and the vast majority of first games for new players are going to be about understanding what exactly is going on in the world. However, the new players shouldn’t be scaredand it is that the developer herself warns: this is going to be a fantastic gateway to the Total War saga (and to the Warhammer franchise itself).

It should be noted that they have taken advantage of the improvements implemented in several of its systems (such as diplomacy) in the series titles released between Warhammer II and this Warhammer III. If you skipped Troy or Three Kingdoms you’re probably in for a few pleasant surprises when it comes to quality of life changes. In relation to the battles, the core remains exactly the same as the saga. Real-time action in which we will have to use our troops wisely to finish off the enemy and prevent the battle from ending in tragedy. Although in that sense there are no surprises, there are when it comes to the new armies that come to the game.

The core of always with many, many possibilities

We have new mechanics within the game, and it is that now on the map some portales (which may be from any faction of Chaos) through which we can go to face each other in fierce battles in the demon realm. The dynamism it brings to the game is really exciting because if we don’t take care of these portals we can have problems in the long run. The interesting thing about the portals is that they offer a very different experience from the normal map: we will have to be armed to the teeth with the best possible troops and it will be kill the demon prince turn to get his soul and thus be able to face Be’lakor, because you have to get one in each kingdom to reach the antagonist. These are very tense moments in which we will have to manage our army VERY well if we want to get out of the adventure alive.

My only slap on the wrist to Creative Assembly regarding systems has to do with one of the most repeated complaints by the community: the sieges. Despite the fact that they have added new mechanics within these so that the thing has a little more “chicha”, the reality is that, despite everything, they have continued to seem quite tedious to me. It is nothing especially serious, but those who expected a total change in this aspect are going to be disappointed. It is undeniable that the two most attractive options in the game in terms of races are the Great Cathay and the Daemons of Chaos, whose curious characteristics we told you about in the most recent first impressions of Total Warhammer 3. As you have already read above, while in Creative Assembly they have not wanted to get their fingers caught by revolutionizing combat, they have wanted to offer players very different playstyles according to the army we choose.

Each faction is a world

Gran Catai It has a really original Ying and Yang balance system, with which we will always want to be in balance so that our armies get bonuses. Add to this its trade route mechanics and the race’s special compass, and we’re left with a very distinct style of play that will delight those looking for a new experience. As for the Daemons of Chaos, it is a kind of mixed bag that brings together units from the four factions of Chaos (Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch) together with the completely customizable figure of the demon prince. We will be able to choose the different parts that form our vile protagonist according to the Gods that we worship, and it is something that had not been seen until now within the saga and that is greatly appreciated.

Those who expected a complete change in sieges are going to be disappointedThose of you who have a predilection for a particular Chaos army need not worry: the four factions can be played separately, completing the group of eight playable armies Kislev and the Ogre Kingdoms. The former have a really interesting religious fervor system, while the latter will force us to get meat to feed the ogre war machine, losing our troops if we run out of this precious resource (something I discovered the hard way).

The most narrative-focused Total War Warhammer

If you want a unique experience, we recommend Demons of Chaos or Gran Catai

In the prologue (which I strongly recommend playing) they already show what will be the theme of the game in the campaign mode: quite interesting cinematics and a story that revolves around the God Bear Ursun. To summarize, and without wanting to go into spoils, good old Ursun has not responded to the good people of Kislev for a while, and with winter tightening and light through the clouds, the defenders of the north decide to send an expedition to the territories of the Chaos to find out what’s going on.

After a series of back and forth, we finally know the truth: Be’lakor has Ursun imprisoned in the dark, and there are not many options : or God Bear is released or killed to end it all. Under this relatively simple premise, a real horizon of possibilities opens up, and that is that each of the eight available factions has different reasons for reaching the Chained God.

The game makes its intentions clear from the prologue



To give just two examples, while in Kislev seek to save their God and restore stability (and normal seasonal cycles) to their nation, the Ogre Kingdoms what they want is to eat it. Without any further ulterior motive, without any trickery. They want to get to the bear, kill it and eat it. And this is precisely one of the things that I liked the most about this third part: the importance of the narrative.

Although the first two parts of the franchise already had a story, this time Creative Assembly wanted to give players the opportunity to experience it first-hand a somewhat richer plot, without neglecting those players who simply prefer to want to dominate the world with their armies. Both options are available, and it will be up to each one to decide whether to enter fully in the race to reach Ursun or try to control more and more terrain.

War is not only waged on the battlefield

Without the improvement of settlements it is impossible to grow



Beyond the battles and the new inclusions, the central axis of the campaign continues to be the management of our empire. We will begin in a humble way, expanding little by little by conquering (or destroying) the settlements around us, until we begin to shape what will be a territory with which you will have to compete with the rest of the factions for absolute control.

Despite the fact that the title has a system of reminders that is especially useful for new players (which will tell you if a settlement can receive a new building or an improvement, the possibility of starting a new edict and so on), in the end things reduced to get maintain control within your lands. For this there are several alternatives, although it all comes down to having a stable empire before even considering declaring war on someone.

Nor should we ignore the improvement of the different settlements, and this is where it is going to be time to ponder what interests us the most. On the one hand, some buildings help maintain control in our empire or give us more money, others are necessary to be able to recruit better troops (which is vital when focusing visits to portals or fighting against more powerful armies) and we cannot ignore defensive structures. The latter are going to be very important in the settlements closest to the enemy factions, and having a good system of walls and defenses can mean the difference between enduring an opponent’s attack or seeing how it falls into your hands without too much resistance. There are many decisions to be madeand it is that running an empire is not something that you learn to do in a few hours.

Improvements in the graphic section without any revolution

The addition of portals adds variety to the maps



This is not going to surprise anyone either, and despite the fact that the game looks better than Warhammer 2, the graphic improvement has not been crazy either. These are slight improvements that are the result, above all, of the time it has been with this Creative Assembly engine, and it seems that they already know what key to touch and, and the visual quality of the game cannot be denied.

Fans of the physical version of Warhammer Fantasy will find special pleasure in coming to take a look at the different units that make up all the armies, and it is a real pleasure for the eyes to see animated units from the Ogre Kingdoms or Kislev, to give just a couple of examples.

The sound does its job, as in all other Warhammer games. As far as dubbing is concerned, it transmits quite a bit again (good work by the actors), while the music accompanies, without further ado. The graphics specifications with which the game has been tested have been in Ultra, and the performance has not suffered at any time (with a mid-high end equipment).

Game modes for an almost endless experience

beyond the campaign (which can also be played in multiplayer, both locally and online), we have a good handful of extra modes to enjoy the combats of the game. Within these multiplayer modes we find quite a few battle types (land, sieges, Dominion mode…), and there is enough variety to think that almost all players will find a mode (at least) to enjoy.

The ranked games They are going to be a great method to test our ability and see how far we can go, while the adventure battles they are a kind of scenarios in which we will have to be victorious in a combat in which the enemy will receive new reinforcements. As it happens in other aspects of the game, Creative Assembly has made a few additions without risking too much, knowing that the base of the game is more than settled.