Total War: Warhammer 3 celebrates its launch by offering its first DLC for free for a limited time

The players have received the strategy title positively, although it is suffering from ‘review bombing’ from the Chinese market.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is already on the market being the delivery that comes to close the creative assembly strategy trilogy of the universe born in the wargames of Games Workshopa third installment that comes to put the finishing touch with a very solid RTS that promises to give hundreds of hours to anyone who falls in love with its proposal.

Whether you are one of those who have launched buy the game at launch as if you have accessed it via Xbox Game Pass on PC, you can get the Ogre Kingdoms DLC for free. You will only have to access or register, and then claim the DLC in your account from Total War: Access.

You can get the Ogre Kingdoms DLC for free until February 24If you are Xbox Game Pass users on PC you will have to link your account with Total War Access and redeem the code from the microsoft store or in the application Xbox for PC. You have until next February 24 to claim the code and until March 3 to redeem it. After this time, the code will no longer be valid and the Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack will be priced at 11.99 euros.

Although Total War: Warhammer 3 is having a positive welcome On the part of the users, the Niko Partners analyst, Daniel Ahmad, has shared a complex situation that is being experienced from the Chinese market, where the players have launched to carry out a ‘review bombing’rating the game negatively on Steam at protest sign.

As Ahmad points out, despite not having an official release in China, the Total War franchise is very popular in asian country, having made Total War: Three Kingdoms the best-selling game in the saga. This interest has been reflected in the Creative Assembly, which included a faction based on Chinese culture.

Chinese gamers have protested the attitude of streamersThese movements managed to make the game a success in reservations in the Chinese market, who accesses the international version of the title, however, as part of the promotion, the studio wanted to expand the audience by sending game codes to content creators and influencers beyond those dedicated to the franchise. According to the players, these streamers messed up the game and gutted important parts of the story, causing great discontent in the public. Creative Assembly would have recognized the problem and understood the complaints.

If you are interested in Total War: Warhammer 3, but haven’t played any of the previous installments in the trilogy, since Creative Assembly encourages them to join without fear in this outcome, ensuring that the story and gameplay are explained without the need to play the previous titles.

