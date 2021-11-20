Total War: Warhammer 3 disgusts us with a trailer of the world of Nurgle: new enemies specialized in toxic

The strategy title continues to provide news about its universe and the threats we will face.

Total War: Warhammer 3 has been silent all summer, but it didn’t take long to introduce surprises about your proposal, as we have seen with the resistance of the Great Cathay, a battle between eternal enemies for control of the Great Wall. Now, Creative Assembly lets us take a first look at the Nurgle world, where all kinds of unhealthy insults that will complicate the battles.

Nurgle is a being who goes by the name of Scourge Lord, for he is the God of Chaos, Disease, Putrefaction and Death by Rebirth. This enemy will be accompanied by hundreds of allies specialized in poisoning and spread of disease, so our troops will be forced to fight against their physical attacks and against the ailments that infect.

However, this class of offensives will not only damage the player’s units, but also will provide benefits to rivals as they endure in battle and their diseases spread. In addition, the enemy troops will have the help of Ku’gath Plaguefather, one of Nurgle’s favorite picks who has a great predisposition for the administration of poisons.

Although Total War: Warhammer 3 suffered a delay that worried the community, it recently confirmed its release date for the February 17, 2022 next to his landing on Xbox Game Pass. Of course, his mix of war strategy and fantasy has managed to capture the attention of players who already knew the warhammer franchise, so we can see how Creative Assembly develops again in this area in just a few months.

