Total War: Warhammer 3 does not have naval combat because the studio did not consider it necessary for the game

Creative Assembly preferred to use its resources on other important aspects, such as races and sieges.

Among the numerous gameplay videos submitted for Total War: Warhammer 3, the community noticed the absence of the naval combat. The 3DJuegos team took advantage of a recent interview with the Creative Assembly team, responsible for this installment, to ask about this absent mechanic, and the reasons behind this decision.

The campaign map is not the most suitable for this type of battleMark SinclairJim Whitson, lead battle designer for Total War: Warhammer 3, replied that the team did not feel it was necessary to include this mechanic in the game. “There is no naval combat in terms of one ship against another, but you can fight at sea and across islands, which we feel is a better approach to this section,” he said.

Whitson added that the studio preferred to spend its resources on other areas that the community appreciates, such as the wide variety of monsters and creatures present, the magic, and the rest of the characters. “It would have been great to add naval combat but, in the end, it wasn’t absolutely crucial include it,” he said.

He also shared his impressions with us. Mark Sinclair, designer of the game itself. According to him, if the team had added naval combat we wouldn’t have seen all the races present in Warhammer 3, which add up to the largest amount seen to date in a franchise release. “The campaign map in Warhammer 3 is not the best suited for this type of battle, and we wanted to focus on other types of combat, such as siegesSinclair said.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is the next proposal for the RTS community on PC, and we can enjoy it from February 17th. The remaining platforms – Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo – will be left without this delivery, but Creative Assembly does not rule out a possible version on consoles, according to what they told us in the same interview.

