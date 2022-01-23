Total War: Warhammer 3 is the perfect starting point in the saga, according to Creative Assembly

According to the study, the story and gameplay are explained well and it is not necessary to play the previous titles.

By Axel García / Updated January 22, 2022, 01:00 25 comments

Being the third installment, some players may think that it is too late to start their journey with Total War: Warhammer 3, the new RTS installment from the Creative Assembly studio. To clear this doubt, we spoke with the team behind the project in a recent interview, and they immediately made it clear to us, that this game was made to be the perfect point of the saga.

This title is the best to enter the Warhammer universeMark Sinclair“This title is the best to get into the Warhammer universe,” he told us Mark Sinclair, lead game designer. “We have a prologue that really helps you understand the mechanics of the game, introduces the story and narrative, as well as all the races.”

“Earlier games have a different story and other races, but you will also find them here,” Sinclair continued. “There will always be an old acquaintance with whom you can go to battle, in other words, different shapes to enjoy the game.”

Sinclair mentioned that the team made great leaps in terms of accessibility, because Warhammer 3 has so many requested adjustments in previous installments, that it could not even list them. However, the title is still missing some mechanics that the community has mentioned, such as naval combat.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is coming to PC next February 17th. Despite being a release focused on said platform, the team stated that a possible port on consoles is not ruled out, and in fact, they are interested in what could result from said version.

