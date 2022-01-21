Total War: Warhammer 3 team reaffirms their interest in releasing the game on consoles in the future

Nothing is officially confirmed yet, but Creative Assembly is still not ruling out the option.

By Axel García / Updated January 20, 2022

A few months ago, the 3DJuegos team had the opportunity to talk with the studio behind Total War: Warhammer 3, the new RTS installment of Creative Assembly. Today, and with only a few days to wait for the launch, we asked those involved about a possible console version, as we have done before, and the response has been encouraging for players on all other platforms.

It’s something we take into accountJim Whitson“There used to be a war between PC and console gaming, and everyone knew which side they were on,” he told us. Jim Whitson, lead battle designer for Total War: Warhammer 3. According to him, titles are no longer so divided between platforms, and games are more accessible in terms of ways to enjoy them. “This war is already something almost ethereal, since you hardly need a PC anymore to play something that came out on PC.”

What does Whitson mean by this? The titles multi platform allow a greater number of players to enjoy all releases, and as Xbox CEO Phil Spencer once said, exclusive they restrict many people from being able to play with their friends, something that Warhammer 3’s cooperative campaign stands out for.

That said, Whitson told us that the team will be keeping an eye out for a possible RTS version on consoles. “We didn’t do it during the game’s development, but that doesn’t mean we’re not looking at it for the future,” the designer said, adding that a port is something he and the rest of the studio They take into account.

Clearly, this does not assure us that we will see the title on Xbox, PlayStation or even Nintendo Switch. However, the RTS genre is no longer, as Whitson mentions, something that we see exclusively on PC, the Halo Wars saga being the clearest example.

