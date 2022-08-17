“Totally unhinged”: Felipe Calderón launched himself against the Mayan Train

Felipe Calderón again launched against the AMLO project (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

The former president, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, once again launched himself against one of the most ambitious projects of the current President of the Mexican Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO): the Mayan Train, specifically the controversial section 5 southwhich goes from Playa del Carmen to Tulum.

Through his Twitter account he commented: “An impressive video! And yet it describes a tragedy. The project totally unhinged to destroy the jungledespite court orders to the contrary. This madness must be documented, so that be recorded in the history of Mexico and of humanity. #SélvamedelTren”, where he also took up a video where you can see the machinery making its way through the trees.

However, this is not the first time that he has been launched against the president, since recently he has also criticized the wave of violence by organized crime that has hit the country in recent days; however, at the same time Calderón was accused of “hypocrisy” after his government and the well-known War against drugs.

Calderón has pointed out on different occasions that the Mayan Train project is a “whim” of López Obrador.

An impressive video! And yet it describes a tragedy. The totally unhinged project to destroy the jungle, despite court orders against it. This madness must be documented, so that it remains a record in the history of Mexico and of humanity. #SélvamedelTren https://t.co/S8RwRVMQta – Felipe Calderón 🇺🇦 (@FelipeCalderon) August 16, 2022

Users on social networks also launched themselves against the former president, since he regretted that there are people who think that “sitting down and keeping quiet” the violence is going to end. This occurred in the context of the AMLO’s proposal about letting the National Guard (GN) remains in the hands of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

Many assured that Calderón was not in a safe position to criticize the actions of the Morenista government, as they recalled that during his six-year term, the country was bathed in blood with the war against drug traffickers.

This is not the first time that the former president has launched himself against AMLO (Photos: dark room)

It should be remembered that the head of the National Fund for Tourism (Fonatur), Javier May, announced through Twitter about the revocation of the last permanent suspension that stopped the construction works in Section 5 South, this, last Tuesday, August 9.

The next day, President López Obrador asserted that the works are intensifying in the aforementioned section, since it had considerable delays after the protections that were in force. Likewise, he denied that there was any pressure on the judge to give in.

“We do not exert pressure against anyone and what we did in the case of the Mayan Train was to present all the information that was requested of us and make use of the power we have to declare a work of political interest, of national interest, of public security and that It was what we did while the amparos were resolved. There was this decree that allowed us to move forward and It’s good that that judge is already throwing out all the amparos,” indicated in the morning of last August 11.

AMLO asserted that they will not be able to stop the construction (Photos: Dark Room)

Secondly, Greenpeace Méxicoone of the main Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) that are defending the ecological damage caused by the construction of the Mayan Train, shared this Tuesday, August 16, that the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) presented by the government has false information and violates the law.

“The Regional Modality Environmental Impact Statement of the Mayan Train Project, section 5 north, presented by FONATUR must be denied because it complies with all the assumptions corresponding to article 35, section III of the LGEEPA,” he indicated.

Greenpeace urged the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) to enforce the law and the MIA-R and the executive branch, headed by the president, to definitively stop “illegal” construction of section 5 of the Mayan Train.

