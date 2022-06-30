‘Toto’ Salvio, the new reinforcement of Pumas who was accused of running over his ex-partner

(Adrian Scandar)

Eduardo Toto Salvio will become a new player of the National University Cougars according to multiple sources within the club and in the circle close to the footballer. In the absence of an official announcement by the cats, the board will add one more reinforcement. Nevertheless, controversy surrounds the Argentine because in previous months he was accused of having run over his then partner Magalí Aravena.

At 31 years of age, Salvio will arrive at Mexican football from Boca Juniorsa team from his native country, to become a new auriazul element with a accusation of violence behind him. And it is that, in April of this year, Aravena denounced Toto if any hit by his car. The event was recorded by video cameras where Magalí can be seen arguing with the occupants of a car in the middle of the road.

It is then that the car driven by Salvio made some maneuvers and in one of them, he dragged his ex-partner who was attached to the passenger door for a few meters. “I never wanted to hit anyone, I just asked him to get out of the car. He dragged me back and forth”, Aravena declared at the time before the supposed reason for his actions, since he supposedly would have found the footballer with his new girlfriend.

Toto Salvio and his ex-partner with the security camera image of the moment he ran over her

Are you asking me how I feel? I feel bad about what happened, I didn’t look for the fact, I just wanted to leave and have no contact. I didn’t even see if she fell or injured herself while grabbing the handle while I was leaving. with the car running. I want to get over this moment, to clear it up, concentrate on my children and work in Boca. Solve this problem and let us live in peace and cordially”, were the words of Salvio during a television program at the end of April, days after the events.

Currently, the case is archived by the Argentine justice given that Magalí desisted from continuing with the process, according to ministerial authorities. The player, on his part, was taken into account in the squad that traveled to Brazil to face Corinthians in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, although he was not active in the goalless draw. Now, there are details that separate the driver from reaching the MX League.

Salvio has extensive experience in his career with multiple championships under his belt. His first professional team was the Lanus with whom he played just under fifty games before being signed by the Atletico Madrid. With the mattress he was in two different stages, but his overall balance was ten goals, five assists and he was part of the squads that were crowned in the Europa League twice (2009-10 and 2011-12).

Scene of the match that Boca and San Lorenzo are playing. NA Photo: BOCA PRESS

Where he had the most success was in Portugal playing for the Benfica. With the Eagles, Toto won 14 titles between Leagues, Cups and Super Cups in nine seasons. He played more than 250 games in which he scored 63 goals and provided 55 assists. At this stage he was also called to the Argentine National Team and attended the 2018 World Cup in Russia summoned by Jorge Sampaoli.

In the summer of 2019 he signed with Boca Juniors and since then he plays in his native country. Now, with the Pumas he will be under the command of Andres Lillini At the moment, he has formally added four reinforcements for his team ahead of Apertura 2022. The Argentine will join Gustavo del Petre, Gil Alcalá, Adrián Aldrete and César Huerta.

“I already spoke with him twice (Salvio) when we started the negotiations, I always ask the president that before closing any negotiations, he let me talk with the soccer players. I like to listen to them Tell them from my mouth what I want, what the club and the fans are, why we bring itI think it’s good for the player, we did it with all the players, there’s someone inside who has to explain things to them,” said the coach during a network program ESPN.

