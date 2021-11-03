Tottenham confirmed the Italian Antonio Conte as their new manager after the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo

Antonio Conte, Tottenham’s new coach (Photo: @SpursOfficial)

There is no discussion, in the Premier League they are the vast majority of the best coaches in the world. There are great strategists like Guardiola, Tuchel, Klopp and Bielsa, to whom another great exponent of the slates has been added: the Italian Antonio Conte became the new manager of the Tottenham Hotspur until June 2023 with the option of an extension, according to the London club itself.

One day after firing Nuno Espírito Santo, who in his 10 matches in the English league (17 matches in total) as DT in the Spurs achieved the same number of victories and defeats, the hiring of the Italian coach of 52 years that last season he was champion with Inter Milan in Serie A.

“I am extremely happy to be training again, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again”, said Conte it’s a statement.

Antonio Conte comes from being Serie A champion with Inter Milan (Photo: REUTERS)

It will not be the first experience of Antonio Conte on England, since he was in charge of Chelsea FC does some campaigns. In its passage through Stamford Bridge, the Italian DT became champion of the Premier League 2016/17 and of the FA Cup 2017/18, so now he will seek to revitalize a Tottenham that is going through a notable sporting crisis.

Daniel Levy, president of the Spurs, wanted to hire Conte after dismissal to Jose Mourinho but he failed to seduce him with a project that was reeling from the possible departure of Harry Kane, his best player and captain, who had asked to leave. Finally Kane stayed in north London but his frustrated goodbye has affected a changing room that Nuno Espírito Santo failed to empower.

The team that has the Argentines in its ranks Holiday Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso is currently eighth in the standings of the Premier League, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the League Cup and compete in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League.

Antonio Conte will have in his ranks Cuti Romero and Giovani Lo Celso (Photo: REUTERS)

“Last summer our union did not materialize because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally I was too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it was not the right time to go back to being a coach. But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task moved me.. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take advantage of it with great conviction, “he confessed Antonio Conte.

