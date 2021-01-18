Tottenham Hotspur Soccer Player Son Heung-min Doc Sets Amazon Debut

“Sonsational,” a documentary on star South Korean soccer participant Son Heung-min, is ready to bow on Amazon Prime Video U.Okay. on Jan. 18.

Captain of the South Korea nationwide soccer workforce, Son additionally performs for English Premier League membership Tottenham Hotspur. The documentary focuses on Son’s life in 2019 and options testimonials by teammates and fellow professionals, together with Thierry Henry and Mauricio Pochettino. In 2019, he was nominated for prestigious soccer award, the Ballon d’Or. In 2020, Son grew to become the primary Asian participant to attain greater than 50 targets within the historical past of the Premier League.

The 90-minute function documentary for Prime Video within the U.Okay. is tailored from an authentic collection produced by CJENM’s Factual Studios for broadcast on tvN in South Korea, with the assist of the U.Okay.’s Zig Zag Productions. The collection was directed by Jong-hoon Park and produced by Jae-Hyuk Lee, Jong-hoon Park, Kei-young Kim and Jeeah Jang.

The documentary is govt produced by Zig Zag Productions’ Danny Fenton, Andy Scott and Matt Graff.

Danny Fenton, founding father of Zig Zag, stated: “It was an absolute pleasure working with the CJENM artistic workforce on one other thrilling mission this 12 months. Our robust relationship made collaboration simple and resulted in an incredible worldwide function documentary produced for Amazon within the U.Okay. The movie options a few of best expertise on the earth from South Korea, each on display screen and off and we’re excited to have the ability to showcase this expertise to a U.Okay. viewers on Amazon Prime Video.”

Jae-Hyuk Lee, head producer at Factual Studios, added: “This mission clearly tells us why worldwide collaboration is essential within the midst of a disaster when it comes to sharing assets and market insights.”

Fashioned in 1999 by Fenton, Zig Zag has produced some 800 hours of authentic programming for over 50 broadcasters worldwide. Current Zig Zag sports activities productions embrace “The Subsequent Jamie Vardy” for Sky One, “The Soccer Present” for Sky One, “Soccer’s Godfathers” for Historical past Channel and “Final Purpose” for BT Sport and Perception TV.