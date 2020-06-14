Tottenham’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

Tottenham are wobbling, Jose Mourinho has work to do.

Spurs’ 2019/20 marketing campaign couldn’t have gone a lot worse for them following their Champions League last defeat to Liverpool that they seem to nonetheless be reeling from.

Mauricio Pochettino’s exit mere months later appeared unthinkable at the time, Mourinho’s appointment much more bewildering.

Spurs have 9 video games to show their mettle and for his or her moping stars to regroup, seize the initiative and pounce on a Europa League place that will be no disgrace to obtain given the place their season may find yourself.

They’ll have a combat on their fingers although. Their first returning match is in opposition to Man Utd, with Arsenal ready in the wings amongst their last Premier League fixtures of the marketing campaign.

Tottenham in 2019/20

Place: eighth

Supervisor: José Mourinho

Prime scorer: Harry Kane (11 targets)

Most assists: Son Heung-Min (7 assists)

Spurs may very well be one of the sides most relieved by the mid-season break for one easy cause: Harry Kane.

The England frontman is amongst the most interesting pure strikers in the world, a generational expertise who have to be nurtured and aided to fulfil his potential, not patched up and rushed into battle.

Kane’s recurring damage points may very well be a large storyline in the coming years if Spurs proceed to throw him again into the hearth at the first alternative. A protracted break might be simply the tonic for him.

As for the relaxation of the squad, the tensions of a tumultuous 12 months could have been given an opportunity to dissipate throughout the break.

Mourinho might be decided to show his standing as a present elite supervisor, a notion that has wavered in latest seasons, and he has 9 video games to do exactly that.

