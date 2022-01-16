Tough for BJP in Sambhal, birthday celebration’s 200 sales space presidents, staff surrender for giving price tag to Minister of State

UP Election 2022: BJP in Sambhal (BJP) The trouble has arisen. Chandausi Meeting Constituency of Sambhal (Chandausi Meeting Seat) The folks of the birthday celebration are opposing the lady candidate who has been fielded by means of BJP. Now the outrage has develop into public. Actually, BJP has elected Gulab Devi, the sitting MLA from Chandausi meeting constituency and the state’s Minister of State for Secondary Schooling. (Gulab Devi BJP) Has been given a price tag. A lot of staff, together with 200 sales space presidents of the birthday celebration, have resigned, opening a entrance in protest in opposition to the birthday celebration’s candidature as soon as once more.Additionally Learn – Congress candidate offended because of bikini footage being made viral, said- the pondering of those other people was once uncovered

From Chandausi meeting seat of Sambhal, BJP introduced to make Gulab Devi, the sitting MLA and Minister of State for Secondary Schooling within the state executive, this time as neatly. In protest, a lot of birthday celebration staff in Bahjoi Nagar introduced their resignation.

BJP town president Rajneesh Varshney from Bahjoi underneath Chandausi meeting informed 'PTI-Bhasha' on Sunday, "About 200 sales space presidents, 15 sector in-charges, town adolescence govt and a lot of birthday celebration staff of our space have resigned from their posts. Is. Even now the method of resignations is occurring regularly. They're challenging to offer price tag to somebody else. We have now additionally knowledgeable the prime command about this."