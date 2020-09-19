Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

Following the coronavirus lockdown, elite-level biking is again in enterprise as a recent batch of contenders intention for glory within the 2020 Tour de France – and by the tip of this weekend we’ll have a winner.
The rescheduled pinnacle of the biking calendar could not have been ready to attract crowds to the streets, however loads shall be tuning in from throughout the globe to see the race come to an finish.
Former champions – and British stars – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are usually not collaborating on this yr’s occasion with Group Ineos.
Froome has spent many of the final yr on the remedy desk recovering from a horror crash previous to final yr’s Tour, however had returned to motion, albeit in a extra tepid method.
Nevertheless, their absence hasn’t lowered the drama on the roads.
Take a look at all the main points it’s essential to know concerning the Tour de France in 2020 together with dates, groups, riders, the route, levels and previous winners.
When did Tour de France 2020 begin?
The Tour de France began on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was initially scheduled to happen.
It has been a full-length occasion, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.
How one can watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream
You possibly can watch all the live motion on ITV4 with highlights reveals operating recurrently on the night time of each stage at roughly 7pm.
Actual occasions for live protection shall be confirmed under within the stage listing.
Protection can be live streamed every day through ITV Hub.
Followers may tune in to observe all the motion live on Eurosport within the UK.
Live protection of each stage shall be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a every day highlights present every night.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however could be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Tour de France 2020 route and TV occasions
Stage 19
Date: Friday 18th September
Begin: Bourg-en-Bresse
End: Champagnole
Distance: 160km
WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm
Stage 20
Date: Saturday 19th September
Begin: Lure
End: La Planche des Belles Filles
Distance: 36km
WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm
Stage 21
Date: Sunday 20th September
Begin: Mantes-La-Jolie
End: Paris
Distance: 122km
WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am
Tour de France 2020 outcomes
Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff
Date: Saturday 29th August
Begin: Good Moyen Pays
End: Good
Distance: 156km
Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe
Date: Sunday 30th August
Begin: Good Haut Pays
End: Good
Distance: 187km
Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan
Date: Monday 31st August
Begin: Good
End: Sisteron
Distance: 198km
Stage 4 – Winner: Primoz Roglic
Date: Tuesday 1st September
Begin: Sisteron
End: Orcieres-Merlette
Distance: 157km
Stage 5 – Winner: Wout Van Aert
Date: Wednesday 2nd September
Begin: Hole
End: Privas
Distance: 183km
Stage 6 – Winner: Alexey Lutsenko
Date: Thursday third September
Begin: Le Teil
End: Mont Aigoual
Distance: 191km
Stage 7 – Winner: Wout Van Aert
Date: Friday 4th September
Begin: Millau
End: Lavaur
Distance: 168km
Stage 8 – Winner: Nans Peters
Date: Saturday fifth September
Begin: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne
End: Loudenvielle
Distance: 140km
Stage 9 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar
Date: Sunday sixth September
Begin: Pau
End: Laruns
Distance: 154km
Stage 10 – Winner: Sam Bennett
Date: Tuesday eighth September
Begin: Ile d’Oleron
End: Ile de re Saint-Martin
Distance: 170km
Stage 11 – Winner: Caleb Ewan
Date: Wednesday ninth September
Begin: Catelaillon-Plage
End: Potiers
Distance: 167km
Stage 12 – Winner: Marc Hirschi
Date: Thursday 10th September
Begin: Chauvigny
End: Sarran Correze
Distance: 218km
Stage 13 – Winner: Daniel Felipe Martinez
Date: Friday 11th September
Begin: Chatel-Guyon
End: Puy Mary
Distance: 191km
Stage 14 – Winner: Soren Kragh Andersen
Date: Saturday 12th September
Begin: Clermont-Ferrand
End: Lyon
Distance: 197km
Stage 15 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar
Date: Sunday 13th September
Begin: Lyon
End: Grand Colombier
Distance: 175km
Stage 16 – Winner: Lennard Kamna
Date: Tuesday 15th September
Begin: La Tour-du-Pin
End: Villard-de-Lans
Distance: 164km
Stage 17 – Winner: Miguel Angel Lopez
Date: Wednesday 16th September
Begin: Grenoble
End: Meribel Col de la Loze
Distance: 168km
Stage 18 – Winner: Michal Kwiatkowski
Date: Thursday 17th September
Begin: Meribel
End: La Roche-Sur-Foron
Tour de France groups and riders
The provisional begin listing for the Tour de France 2020:
Ineos Grenadiers
- Egan Bernal
- Andrey Amador
- Richard Carapaz
- Jonathan Castroviejo
- Michal Kwiatkowski
- Luke Rowe
- Pavel Sivakov
- Dylan Van Baarle
Group Jumbo – Visma
- Primož Roglic
- George Bennett
- Amund Grøndahl Jansen
- Tom Dumoulin
- Robert Gesink
- Sepp Kuss
- Tony Martin
- Wout Van Aert
Bora – Hansgrohe
- Peter Sagan
- Emanuel Buchmann
- Felix Grossschartner
- Lennard Kämna
- Gregor Mühlberger
- Daniel Oss
- Lukas Pöstlberger
- Maximilian Schachmann
Agr La Mondiale
- Romain Bardet
- Mikael Cherel
- Benoit Cosnefroy
- Pierre Latour
- Oliver Naesen
- Nans Peters
- Clément Venturini
- Alexis Vuillermoz
Deceuninck – Fast – Step
- Julian Alaphilippe
- Kasper Asgreen
- Sam Bennett
- Rémi Cavagna
- Tim Declercq
- Dries Devenyns
- Bob Jungels
- Michael Mørkøv
Groupama – FDJ
- Thibaut Pinot
- William Bonnet
- David Gaudu
- Stefan Küng
- Matthieu Ladagnous
- Valentin Madouas
- Rudy Molard
- Sébastien Reichenbach
Bahrain – McLaren
- Mikel Landa
- Pello Bilbao
- Damiano Caruso
- Sonny Colbrelli
- Marco Haller
- Matej Mohoric
- Wouter Poels
- Rafael Valls Ferri
EF Professional Biking
- Rigoberto Uran
- Alberto Bettiol
- Hugh John Carthy
- Sergio Andres Higuita
- Jens Keukeleire
- Daniel Felipe Martinez
- Neilson Powless
- Tejay Van Garderen
Group Arkea – Samsic
- Nairo Quintana
- Winner Anacona
- Warren Barguil
- Kévin Ledanois
- Dayer Quintana
- Diego Rosa
- Clément Russo
- Connor Swift
Movistar Group
- Alejandro Valverde
- Dario Cataldo
- Imanol Erviti
- Enric Mas
- Nelson Oliveira
- José Rojas
- Marc Soler
- Carlos Verona
Trek – Segafredo
- Richie Porte
- Niklas Eg
- Kenny Elissonde
- Bauke Mollema
- Mads Pedersen
- Toms Skujins
- Jasper Stuyven
- Edward Theuns
CCC Group
- Greg Van Avermaet
- Alessandro De Marchi
- Simon Geschke
- Jan Hirt
- Jonas Koch
- Michael Schär
- Matteo Trentin
- Ilnur Zakarin
Cofidis
- Guillaume Martin
- Simone Consonni
- Nicolas Edet
- Jesus Herrada
- Christophe Laporte
- Anthony Perez
- Pierre Luc Perichon
- Elia Viviani
UAE Group Emirates
- Tadej Pogacar
- Fabio Aru
- David De La Cruz
- Davide Formolo
- Alexander Kristoff
- Vegard Stake Laengen
- Marco Marcato
- Jan Polanc
Astana Professional Group
- Miguel Angel Lopez
- Omar Fraile
- Hugo Houle
- Gorka Izaguirre Insausti
- Ion Izaguirre Insausti
- Alexey Lutsenko
- Luis León Sanchez
- Harold Tejada
Lotto Soudal
- Caleb Ewan
- Steff Cras
- Jasper De Buyst
- Thomas De Gendt
- John Degenkolb
- Frederik Frison
- Philippe Gilbert
- Roger Kluge
Mitchelton – Scott
- Adam Yates
- Jack Bauer
- Samuel Bewley
- Esteban Chaves
- Daryl Impey
- Christopher Juul Jensen
- Luka Mezgec
- Mikel Nieve
Israel Begin-Up Nation
- Daniel Martin
- André Greipel
- Ben Hermans
- Hugo Hofstetter
- Krists Neilands
- Man Niv
- Nils Politt
- Tom Van Asbroeck
Whole Direct Energie
- Niccolò Bonifazio
- Mathieu Burgaudeau
- Lilian Calmejane
- Jérôme Cousin
- Fabien Grellier
- Romain Sicard
- Geoffrey Soupe
- Anthony Turgis
NTT Professional Biking Group
- Giacomo Nizzolo
- Edvald Boasson Hagen
- Ryan Gibbons
- Michael Gogl
- Michael Hundahl Valgren
- Roman Kreuziger
- Domenico Pozzovivo
- Maximilian Walscheid
Group Sunweb
- Tiesj Benoot
- Nikias Arndt
- Cees Bol
- Marc Hirschi
- Søren Kragh Andersen
- Joris Nieuwenhuis
- Casper Phillip Pedersen
- Nicolas Roche
B&B Accommodations – Important Idea P / B KTM
- Bryan Coquard
- Cyril Barthe
- Maxime Chevalier
- Jens Debusschere
- Cyril Gautier
- Quentin Pacher
- Kévin Reza
- Pierre Rolland
Who received the Tour de France 2019?
Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance within the Tour de France final yr.
Froome and Thomas mixed to comb up the final 4 years of TDF titles for Group Sky earlier than a reputation change to Group Ineos.
Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos regardless of not successful any particular person levels and solely main twice.
The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency all through all of the levels as he was topped in Paris.
Tour de France previous winners
2010: Andy Schleck
2011: Cadel Evans
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2013: Chris Froome
2014: Vincenzo Nibali
2015: Chris Froome
2016: Chris Froome
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Geraint Thomas
2019: Egan Bernal
Should you’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV Information.
Add Comment