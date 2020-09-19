Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

Following the coronavirus lockdown, elite-level biking is again in enterprise as a recent batch of contenders intention for glory within the 2020 Tour de France – and by the tip of this weekend we’ll have a winner.

The rescheduled pinnacle of the biking calendar could not have been ready to attract crowds to the streets, however loads shall be tuning in from throughout the globe to see the race come to an finish.

Former champions – and British stars – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are usually not collaborating on this yr’s occasion with Group Ineos.

Froome has spent many of the final yr on the remedy desk recovering from a horror crash previous to final yr’s Tour, however had returned to motion, albeit in a extra tepid method.

Nevertheless, their absence hasn’t lowered the drama on the roads.

Take a look at all the main points it’s essential to know concerning the Tour de France in 2020 together with dates, groups, riders, the route, levels and previous winners.

When did Tour de France 2020 begin?

The Tour de France began on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was initially scheduled to happen.

It has been a full-length occasion, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

How one can watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream



You possibly can watch all the live motion on ITV4 with highlights reveals operating recurrently on the night time of each stage at roughly 7pm.

Actual occasions for live protection shall be confirmed under within the stage listing.

Protection can be live streamed every day through ITV Hub.

Followers may tune in to observe all the motion live on Eurosport within the UK.

Live protection of each stage shall be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a every day highlights present every night.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however could be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France 2020 route and TV occasions

Stage 19

Date: Friday 18th September

Begin: Bourg-en-Bresse

End: Champagnole

Distance: 160km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 19th September

Begin: Lure

End: La Planche des Belles Filles

Distance: 36km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 20th September

Begin: Mantes-La-Jolie

End: Paris

Distance: 122km

WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Tour de France 2020 outcomes

Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff

Date: Saturday 29th August

Begin: Good Moyen Pays

End: Good

Distance: 156km

Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe

Date: Sunday 30th August

Begin: Good Haut Pays

End: Good

Distance: 187km

Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Monday 31st August

Begin: Good

End: Sisteron

Distance: 198km

Stage 4 – Winner: Primoz Roglic

Date: Tuesday 1st September

Begin: Sisteron

End: Orcieres-Merlette

Distance: 157km

Stage 5 – Winner: Wout Van Aert

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Begin: Hole

End: Privas

Distance: 183km

Stage 6 – Winner: Alexey Lutsenko

Date: Thursday third September

Begin: Le Teil

End: Mont Aigoual

Distance: 191km

Stage 7 – Winner: Wout Van Aert

Date: Friday 4th September

Begin: Millau

End: Lavaur

Distance: 168km

Stage 8 – Winner: Nans Peters

Date: Saturday fifth September

Begin: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne

End: Loudenvielle

Distance: 140km

Stage 9 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Date: Sunday sixth September

Begin: Pau

End: Laruns

Distance: 154km

Stage 10 – Winner: Sam Bennett

Date: Tuesday eighth September

Begin: Ile d’Oleron

End: Ile de re Saint-Martin

Distance: 170km

Stage 11 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Wednesday ninth September

Begin: Catelaillon-Plage

End: Potiers

Distance: 167km

Stage 12 – Winner: Marc Hirschi

Date: Thursday 10th September

Begin: Chauvigny

End: Sarran Correze

Distance: 218km

Stage 13 – Winner: Daniel Felipe Martinez

Date: Friday 11th September

Begin: Chatel-Guyon

End: Puy Mary

Distance: 191km

Stage 14 – Winner: Soren Kragh Andersen

Date: Saturday 12th September

Begin: Clermont-Ferrand

End: Lyon

Distance: 197km

Stage 15 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Date: Sunday 13th September

Begin: Lyon

End: Grand Colombier

Distance: 175km

Stage 16 – Winner: Lennard Kamna

Date: Tuesday 15th September

Begin: La Tour-du-Pin

End: Villard-de-Lans

Distance: 164km

Stage 17 – Winner: Miguel Angel Lopez

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Begin: Grenoble

End: Meribel Col de la Loze

Distance: 168km

Stage 18 – Winner: Michal Kwiatkowski

Date: Thursday 17th September

Begin: Meribel

End: La Roche-Sur-Foron

Tour de France groups and riders

The provisional begin listing for the Tour de France 2020:

Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Bernal

Andrey Amador

Richard Carapaz

Jonathan Castroviejo

Michal Kwiatkowski

Luke Rowe

Pavel Sivakov

Dylan Van Baarle

Group Jumbo – Visma

Primož Roglic

George Bennett

Amund Grøndahl Jansen

Tom Dumoulin

Robert Gesink

Sepp Kuss

Tony Martin

Wout Van Aert

Bora – Hansgrohe

Peter Sagan

Emanuel Buchmann

Felix Grossschartner

Lennard Kämna

Gregor Mühlberger

Daniel Oss

Lukas Pöstlberger

Maximilian Schachmann

Agr La Mondiale

Romain Bardet

Mikael Cherel

Benoit Cosnefroy

Pierre Latour

Oliver Naesen

Nans Peters

Clément Venturini

Alexis Vuillermoz

Deceuninck – Fast – Step

Julian Alaphilippe

Kasper Asgreen

Sam Bennett

Rémi Cavagna

Tim Declercq

Dries Devenyns

Bob Jungels

Michael Mørkøv

Groupama – FDJ

Thibaut Pinot

William Bonnet

David Gaudu

Stefan Küng

Matthieu Ladagnous

Valentin Madouas

Rudy Molard

Sébastien Reichenbach

Bahrain – McLaren

Mikel Landa

Pello Bilbao

Damiano Caruso

Sonny Colbrelli

Marco Haller

Matej Mohoric

Wouter Poels

Rafael Valls Ferri

EF Professional Biking

Rigoberto Uran

Alberto Bettiol

Hugh John Carthy

Sergio Andres Higuita

Jens Keukeleire

Daniel Felipe Martinez

Neilson Powless

Tejay Van Garderen

Group Arkea – Samsic

Nairo Quintana

Winner Anacona

Warren Barguil

Kévin Ledanois

Dayer Quintana

Diego Rosa

Clément Russo

Connor Swift

Movistar Group

Alejandro Valverde

Dario Cataldo

Imanol Erviti

Enric Mas

Nelson Oliveira

José Rojas

Marc Soler

Carlos Verona

Trek – Segafredo

Richie Porte

Niklas Eg

Kenny Elissonde

Bauke Mollema

Mads Pedersen

Toms Skujins

Jasper Stuyven

Edward Theuns

CCC Group

Greg Van Avermaet

Alessandro De Marchi

Simon Geschke

Jan Hirt

Jonas Koch

Michael Schär

Matteo Trentin

Ilnur Zakarin

Cofidis

Guillaume Martin

Simone Consonni

Nicolas Edet

Jesus Herrada

Christophe Laporte

Anthony Perez

Pierre Luc Perichon

Elia Viviani

UAE Group Emirates

Tadej Pogacar

Fabio Aru

David De La Cruz

Davide Formolo

Alexander Kristoff

Vegard Stake Laengen

Marco Marcato

Jan Polanc

Astana Professional Group

Miguel Angel Lopez

Omar Fraile

Hugo Houle

Gorka Izaguirre Insausti

Ion Izaguirre Insausti

Alexey Lutsenko

Luis León Sanchez

Harold Tejada

Lotto Soudal

Caleb Ewan

Steff Cras

Jasper De Buyst

Thomas De Gendt

John Degenkolb

Frederik Frison

Philippe Gilbert

Roger Kluge

Mitchelton – Scott

Adam Yates

Jack Bauer

Samuel Bewley

Esteban Chaves

Daryl Impey

Christopher Juul Jensen

Luka Mezgec

Mikel Nieve

Israel Begin-Up Nation

Daniel Martin

André Greipel

Ben Hermans

Hugo Hofstetter

Krists Neilands

Man Niv

Nils Politt

Tom Van Asbroeck

Whole Direct Energie

Niccolò Bonifazio

Mathieu Burgaudeau

Lilian Calmejane

Jérôme Cousin

Fabien Grellier

Romain Sicard

Geoffrey Soupe

Anthony Turgis

NTT Professional Biking Group

Giacomo Nizzolo

Edvald Boasson Hagen

Ryan Gibbons

Michael Gogl

Michael Hundahl Valgren

Roman Kreuziger

Domenico Pozzovivo

Maximilian Walscheid

Group Sunweb

Tiesj Benoot

Nikias Arndt

Cees Bol

Marc Hirschi

Søren Kragh Andersen

Joris Nieuwenhuis

Casper Phillip Pedersen

Nicolas Roche

B&B Accommodations – Important Idea P / B KTM

Bryan Coquard

Cyril Barthe

Maxime Chevalier

Jens Debusschere

Cyril Gautier

Quentin Pacher

Kévin Reza

Pierre Rolland

Who received the Tour de France 2019?

Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance within the Tour de France final yr.

Froome and Thomas mixed to comb up the final 4 years of TDF titles for Group Sky earlier than a reputation change to Group Ineos.

Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos regardless of not successful any particular person levels and solely main twice.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency all through all of the levels as he was topped in Paris.

Tour de France previous winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

