General News

Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

September 19, 2020
7 Min Read

Following the coronavirus lockdown, elite-level biking is again in enterprise as a recent batch of contenders intention for glory within the 2020 Tour de France – and by the tip of this weekend we’ll have a winner.

The rescheduled pinnacle of the biking calendar could not have been ready to attract crowds to the streets, however loads shall be tuning in from throughout the globe to see the race come to an finish.

Former champions – and British stars – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are usually not collaborating on this yr’s occasion with Group Ineos.

Froome has spent many of the final yr on the remedy desk recovering from a horror crash previous to final yr’s Tour, however had returned to motion, albeit in a extra tepid method.

Nevertheless, their absence hasn’t lowered the drama on the roads.

Take a look at all the main points it’s essential to know concerning the Tour de France in 2020 together with dates, groups, riders, the route, levels and previous winners.

When did Tour de France 2020 begin?

The Tour de France began on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was initially scheduled to happen.

It has been a full-length occasion, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

How one can watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream

You possibly can watch all the live motion on ITV4 with highlights reveals operating recurrently on the night time of each stage at roughly 7pm.

Actual occasions for live protection shall be confirmed under within the stage listing.

Protection can be live streamed every day through ITV Hub.

Followers may tune in to observe all the motion live on Eurosport within the UK.

Live protection of each stage shall be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a every day highlights present every night.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however could be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France 2020 route and TV occasions

Stage 19

Date: Friday 18th September

Begin: Bourg-en-Bresse

End: Champagnole

Distance: 160km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 19th September

Begin: Lure

End: La Planche des Belles Filles

Distance: 36km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 20th September

Begin: Mantes-La-Jolie

End: Paris

Distance: 122km

WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Tour de France 2020 outcomes

Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff

Date: Saturday 29th August

Begin: Good Moyen Pays

End: Good

Distance: 156km

Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe

Date: Sunday 30th August

Begin: Good Haut Pays

End: Good

Distance: 187km

Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Monday 31st August

Begin: Good

End: Sisteron

Distance: 198km

Stage 4 – Winner: Primoz Roglic

Date: Tuesday 1st September

Begin: Sisteron

End: Orcieres-Merlette

Distance: 157km

Stage 5 – Winner: Wout Van Aert

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Begin: Hole

End: Privas

Distance: 183km

Stage 6 – Winner: Alexey Lutsenko

Date: Thursday third September

Begin: Le Teil

End: Mont Aigoual

Distance: 191km

Stage 7 – Winner: Wout Van Aert

Date: Friday 4th September

Begin: Millau

End: Lavaur

Distance: 168km

Stage 8 – Winner: Nans Peters

Date: Saturday fifth September

Begin: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne

End: Loudenvielle

Distance: 140km

Stage 9 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Date: Sunday sixth September

Begin: Pau

End: Laruns

Distance: 154km

Stage 10 – Winner: Sam Bennett

Date: Tuesday eighth September

Begin: Ile d’Oleron

End: Ile de re Saint-Martin

Distance: 170km

Stage 11 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Wednesday ninth September

Begin: Catelaillon-Plage

End: Potiers

Distance: 167km

Stage 12 – Winner: Marc Hirschi

Date: Thursday 10th September

Begin: Chauvigny

End: Sarran Correze

Distance: 218km

Stage 13 – Winner: Daniel Felipe Martinez

Date: Friday 11th September

Begin: Chatel-Guyon

End: Puy Mary

Distance: 191km

Stage 14 – Winner: Soren Kragh Andersen

Date: Saturday 12th September

Begin: Clermont-Ferrand

End: Lyon

Distance: 197km

Stage 15 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Date: Sunday 13th September

Begin: Lyon

End: Grand Colombier

Distance: 175km

Stage 16 – Winner: Lennard Kamna

Date: Tuesday 15th September

Begin: La Tour-du-Pin

End: Villard-de-Lans

Distance: 164km

Stage 17 – Winner: Miguel Angel Lopez

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Begin: Grenoble

End: Meribel Col de la Loze

Distance: 168km

Stage 18 – Winner: Michal Kwiatkowski

Date: Thursday 17th September

Begin: Meribel

End: La Roche-Sur-Foron

Tour de France groups and riders

The provisional begin listing for the Tour de France 2020:

Ineos Grenadiers

  • Egan Bernal
  • Andrey Amador
  • Richard Carapaz
  • Jonathan Castroviejo
  • Michal Kwiatkowski
  • Luke Rowe
  • Pavel Sivakov
  • Dylan Van Baarle

Group Jumbo – Visma

  • Primož Roglic
  • George Bennett
  • Amund Grøndahl Jansen
  • Tom Dumoulin
  • Robert Gesink
  • Sepp Kuss
  • Tony Martin
  • Wout Van Aert

Bora – Hansgrohe

  • Peter Sagan
  • Emanuel Buchmann
  • Felix Grossschartner
  • Lennard Kämna
  • Gregor Mühlberger
  • Daniel Oss
  • Lukas Pöstlberger
  • Maximilian Schachmann

Agr La Mondiale

  • Romain Bardet
  • Mikael Cherel
  • Benoit Cosnefroy
  • Pierre Latour
  • Oliver Naesen
  • Nans Peters
  • Clément Venturini
  • Alexis Vuillermoz

Deceuninck – Fast – Step

  • Julian Alaphilippe
  • Kasper Asgreen
  • Sam Bennett
  • Rémi Cavagna
  • Tim Declercq
  • Dries Devenyns
  • Bob Jungels
  • Michael Mørkøv

Groupama – FDJ

  • Thibaut Pinot
  • William Bonnet
  • David Gaudu
  • Stefan Küng
  • Matthieu Ladagnous
  • Valentin Madouas
  • Rudy Molard
  • Sébastien Reichenbach

Bahrain – McLaren

  • Mikel Landa
  • Pello Bilbao
  • Damiano Caruso
  • Sonny Colbrelli
  • Marco Haller
  • Matej Mohoric
  • Wouter Poels
  • Rafael Valls Ferri

EF Professional Biking

  • Rigoberto Uran
  • Alberto Bettiol
  • Hugh John Carthy
  • Sergio Andres Higuita
  • Jens Keukeleire
  • Daniel Felipe Martinez
  • Neilson Powless
  • Tejay Van Garderen

Group Arkea – Samsic

  • Nairo Quintana
  • Winner Anacona
  • Warren Barguil
  • Kévin Ledanois
  • Dayer Quintana
  • Diego Rosa
  • Clément Russo
  • Connor Swift

Movistar Group

  • Alejandro Valverde
  • Dario Cataldo
  • Imanol Erviti
  • Enric Mas
  • Nelson Oliveira
  • José Rojas
  • Marc Soler
  • Carlos Verona

Trek – Segafredo

  • Richie Porte
  • Niklas Eg
  • Kenny Elissonde
  • Bauke Mollema
  • Mads Pedersen
  • Toms Skujins
  • Jasper Stuyven
  • Edward Theuns

CCC Group

  • Greg Van Avermaet
  • Alessandro De Marchi
  • Simon Geschke
  • Jan Hirt
  • Jonas Koch
  • Michael Schär
  • Matteo Trentin
  • Ilnur Zakarin

Cofidis

  • Guillaume Martin
  • Simone Consonni
  • Nicolas Edet
  • Jesus Herrada
  • Christophe Laporte
  • Anthony Perez
  • Pierre Luc Perichon
  • Elia Viviani

UAE Group Emirates

  • Tadej Pogacar
  • Fabio Aru
  • David De La Cruz
  • Davide Formolo
  • Alexander Kristoff
  • Vegard Stake Laengen
  • Marco Marcato
  • Jan Polanc

Astana Professional Group

  • Miguel Angel Lopez
  • Omar Fraile
  • Hugo Houle
  • Gorka Izaguirre Insausti
  • Ion Izaguirre Insausti
  • Alexey Lutsenko
  • Luis León Sanchez
  • Harold Tejada

Lotto Soudal

  • Caleb Ewan
  • Steff Cras
  • Jasper De Buyst
  • Thomas De Gendt
  • John Degenkolb
  • Frederik Frison
  • Philippe Gilbert
  • Roger Kluge

Mitchelton – Scott

  • Adam Yates
  • Jack Bauer
  • Samuel Bewley
  • Esteban Chaves
  • Daryl Impey
  • Christopher Juul Jensen
  • Luka Mezgec
  • Mikel Nieve

Israel Begin-Up Nation

  • Daniel Martin
  • André Greipel
  • Ben Hermans
  • Hugo Hofstetter
  • Krists Neilands
  • Man Niv
  • Nils Politt
  • Tom Van Asbroeck

Whole Direct Energie

  • Niccolò Bonifazio
  • Mathieu Burgaudeau
  • Lilian Calmejane
  • Jérôme Cousin
  • Fabien Grellier
  • Romain Sicard
  • Geoffrey Soupe
  • Anthony Turgis

NTT Professional Biking Group

  • Giacomo Nizzolo
  • Edvald Boasson Hagen
  • Ryan Gibbons
  • Michael Gogl
  • Michael Hundahl Valgren
  • Roman Kreuziger
  • Domenico Pozzovivo
  • Maximilian Walscheid

Group Sunweb

  • Tiesj Benoot
  • Nikias Arndt
  • Cees Bol
  • Marc Hirschi
  • Søren Kragh Andersen
  • Joris Nieuwenhuis
  • Casper Phillip Pedersen
  • Nicolas Roche

B&B Accommodations – Important Idea P / B KTM

  • Bryan Coquard
  • Cyril Barthe
  • Maxime Chevalier
  • Jens Debusschere
  • Cyril Gautier
  • Quentin Pacher
  • Kévin Reza
  • Pierre Rolland

Who received the Tour de France 2019?

Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance within the Tour de France final yr.

Froome and Thomas mixed to comb up the final 4 years of TDF titles for Group Sky earlier than a reputation change to Group Ineos.

Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos regardless of not successful any particular person levels and solely main twice.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency all through all of the levels as he was topped in Paris.

Tour de France previous winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

Should you’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV Information.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment