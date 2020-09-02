Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

Biking is again in gear following the decimation of the sporting calendar in 2020 attributable to lockdown, with the Tour de France in full swing.

Professional biking’s showpiece occasion goes forward largely unchanged from its common format, with a recent stack of riders and groups aiming for glory.

The drama started earlier than a summit had even been conquered as British stars – and former champions – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas had been unnoticed of the Crew Ineos ranks to characteristic in France.

Froome has spent a lot of the final 12 months on the therapy desk recovering from a horror crash previous to final 12 months’s Tour, however had returned to motion, albeit in a extra tepid method.

The pair are anticipated to steer the workforce within the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d’Italia as soon as they return to full health, however for now, all eyes are on the primary contenders within the 2020 Tour de France.

Take a look at all the main points you’ll want to know in regards to the Tour de France in 2020 together with dates, groups, riders, the route, phases and previous winners.

When does Tour de France 2020 begin?

The Tour de France began on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was initially scheduled to happen.

It will likely be a full-length occasion, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

The best way to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream



You may watch all the live motion on ITV4 with highlights exhibits operating commonly on the night time of each stage at roughly 7pm.

Precise occasions for live protection can be confirmed beneath within the stage record.

Protection may also be live streamed each day through ITV Hub.

Followers also can tune in to observe all the motion live on Eurosport within the UK.

Live protection of each stage can be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a each day highlights present every night.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however may be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France 2020 route and TV occasions

Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff

Date: Saturday 29th August

Begin: Good Moyen Pays

End: Good

Distance: 156km

Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe

Date: Sunday 30th August

Begin: Good Haut Pays

End: Good

Distance: 187km

Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Monday 31st August

Begin: Good

End: Sisteron

Distance: 198km

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday 1st September

Begin: Sisteron

End: Orcieres-Merlette

Distance: 157km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Begin: Hole

End: Privas

Distance: 183km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:05pm

Stage 6

Date: Thursday third September

Begin: Le Teil

End: Mont Aigoual

Distance: 191km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:55am

Stage 7

Date: Friday 4th September

Begin: Millau

End: Lavaur

Distance: 168km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm

Stage 8

Date: Saturday fifth September

Begin: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne

End: Loudenvielle

Distance: 140km

WATCH: ITV4 from 12:15pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 9

Date: Sunday sixth September

Begin: Pau

End: Laruns

Distance: 154km

WATCH: ITV4 from 11am / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday eighth September

Begin: Ile d’Oleron

End: Ile de re Saint-Martin

Distance: 170km

WATCH: ITV4 from 12:15pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday ninth September

Begin: Catelaillon-Plage

End: Potiers

Distance: 167km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm

Stage 12

Date: Thursday 10th September

Begin: Chauvigny

End: Sarran Correze

Distance: 218km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:45am

Stage 13

Date: Friday 11th September

Begin: Chatel-Guyon

End: Puy Mary

Distance: 191km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:45am

Stage 14

Date: Saturday 12th September

Begin: Clermont-Ferrand

End: Lyon

Distance: 197km

WATCH: ITV4 from 12pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 13th September

Begin: Lyon

End: Grand Colombier

Distance: 175km

WATCH: ITV4 from 11:15am / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday 15th September

Begin: La Tour-du-Pin

End: Villard-de-Lans

Distance: 164km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 17

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Begin: Grenoble

End: Meribel Col de la Loze

Distance: 168km

WATCH: ITV4 from 11am / Eurosport 1 from 11:10am

Stage 18

Date: Thursday 17th September

Begin: Meribel

End: La Roche-Sur-Foron

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 11am

Stage 19

Date: Friday 18th September

Begin: Bourg-en-Bresse

End: Champagnole

Distance: 160km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 19th September

Begin: Lure

End: La Planche des Belles Filles

Distance: 36km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 20th September

Begin: Mantes-La-Jolie

End: Paris

Distance: 122km

WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Tour de France groups and riders

The provisional begin record for the Tour de France 2020:

Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Bernal

Andrey Amador

Richard Carapaz

Jonathan Castroviejo

Michal Kwiatkowski

Luke Rowe

Pavel Sivakov

Dylan Van Baarle

Crew Jumbo – Visma

Primož Roglic

George Bennett

Amund Grøndahl Jansen

Tom Dumoulin

Robert Gesink

Sepp Kuss

Tony Martin

Wout Van Aert

Bora – Hansgrohe

Peter Sagan

Emanuel Buchmann

Felix Grossschartner

Lennard Kämna

Gregor Mühlberger

Daniel Oss

Lukas Pöstlberger

Maximilian Schachmann

Agr La Mondiale

Romain Bardet

Mikael Cherel

Benoit Cosnefroy

Pierre Latour

Oliver Naesen

Nans Peters

Clément Venturini

Alexis Vuillermoz

Deceuninck – Fast – Step

Julian Alaphilippe

Kasper Asgreen

Sam Bennett

Rémi Cavagna

Tim Declercq

Dries Devenyns

Bob Jungels

Michael Mørkøv

Groupama – FDJ

Thibaut Pinot

William Bonnet

David Gaudu

Stefan Küng

Matthieu Ladagnous

Valentin Madouas

Rudy Molard

Sébastien Reichenbach

Bahrain – McLaren

Mikel Landa

Pello Bilbao

Damiano Caruso

Sonny Colbrelli

Marco Haller

Matej Mohoric

Wouter Poels

Rafael Valls Ferri

EF Professional Biking

Rigoberto Uran

Alberto Bettiol

Hugh John Carthy

Sergio Andres Higuita

Jens Keukeleire

Daniel Felipe Martinez

Neilson Powless

Tejay Van Garderen

Crew Arkea – Samsic

Nairo Quintana

Winner Anacona

Warren Barguil

Kévin Ledanois

Dayer Quintana

Diego Rosa

Clément Russo

Connor Swift

Movistar Crew

Alejandro Valverde

Dario Cataldo

Imanol Erviti

Enric Mas

Nelson Oliveira

José Rojas

Marc Soler

Carlos Verona

Trek – Segafredo

Richie Porte

Niklas Eg

Kenny Elissonde

Bauke Mollema

Mads Pedersen

Toms Skujins

Jasper Stuyven

Edward Theuns

CCC Crew

Greg Van Avermaet

Alessandro De Marchi

Simon Geschke

Jan Hirt

Jonas Koch

Michael Schär

Matteo Trentin

Ilnur Zakarin

Cofidis

Guillaume Martin

Simone Consonni

Nicolas Edet

Jesus Herrada

Christophe Laporte

Anthony Perez

Pierre Luc Perichon

Elia Viviani

UAE Crew Emirates

Tadej Pogacar

Fabio Aru

David De La Cruz

Davide Formolo

Alexander Kristoff

Vegard Stake Laengen

Marco Marcato

Jan Polanc

Astana Professional Crew

Miguel Angel Lopez

Omar Fraile

Hugo Houle

Gorka Izaguirre Insausti

Ion Izaguirre Insausti

Alexey Lutsenko

Luis León Sanchez

Harold Tejada

Lotto Soudal

Caleb Ewan

Steff Cras

Jasper De Buyst

Thomas De Gendt

John Degenkolb

Frederik Frison

Philippe Gilbert

Roger Kluge

Mitchelton – Scott

Adam Yates

Jack Bauer

Samuel Bewley

Esteban Chaves

Daryl Impey

Christopher Juul Jensen

Luka Mezgec

Mikel Nieve

Israel Begin-Up Nation

Daniel Martin

André Greipel

Ben Hermans

Hugo Hofstetter

Krists Neilands

Man Niv

Nils Politt

Tom Van Asbroeck

Whole Direct Energie

Niccolò Bonifazio

Mathieu Burgaudeau

Lilian Calmejane

Jérôme Cousin

Fabien Grellier

Romain Sicard

Geoffrey Soupe

Anthony Turgis

NTT Professional Biking Crew

Giacomo Nizzolo

Edvald Boasson Hagen

Ryan Gibbons

Michael Gogl

Michael Hundahl Valgren

Roman Kreuziger

Domenico Pozzovivo

Maximilian Walscheid

Crew Sunweb

Tiesj Benoot

Nikias Arndt

Cees Bol

Marc Hirschi

Søren Kragh Andersen

Joris Nieuwenhuis

Casper Phillip Pedersen

Nicolas Roche

B&B Motels – Very important Idea P / B KTM

Bryan Coquard

Cyril Barthe

Maxime Chevalier

Jens Debusschere

Cyril Gautier

Quentin Pacher

Kévin Reza

Pierre Rolland

Who received the Tour de France 2019?

Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance within the Tour de France final 12 months.

Froome and Thomas mixed to brush up the final 4 years of TDF titles for Crew Sky earlier than a reputation change to Crew Ineos.

Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos regardless of not profitable any particular person phases and solely main twice.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency all through all of the phases as he was topped in Paris.

Tour de France previous winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

