Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

September 2, 2020
8 Min Read

Biking is again in gear following the decimation of the sporting calendar in 2020 attributable to lockdown, with the Tour de France in full swing.

Professional biking’s showpiece occasion goes forward largely unchanged from its common format, with a recent stack of riders and groups aiming for glory.

The drama started earlier than a summit had even been conquered as British stars – and former champions – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas had been unnoticed of the Crew Ineos ranks to characteristic in France.

Froome has spent a lot of the final 12 months on the therapy desk recovering from a horror crash previous to final 12 months’s Tour, however had returned to motion, albeit in a extra tepid method.

The pair are anticipated to steer the workforce within the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d’Italia as soon as they return to full health, however for now, all eyes are on the primary contenders within the 2020 Tour de France.

Take a look at all the main points you’ll want to know in regards to the Tour de France in 2020 together with dates, groups, riders, the route, phases and previous winners.

When does Tour de France 2020 begin?

The Tour de France began on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was initially scheduled to happen.

It will likely be a full-length occasion, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

The best way to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream

You may watch all the live motion on ITV4 with highlights exhibits operating commonly on the night time of each stage at roughly 7pm.

Precise occasions for live protection can be confirmed beneath within the stage record.

Protection may also be live streamed each day through ITV Hub.

Followers also can tune in to observe all the motion live on Eurosport within the UK.

Live protection of each stage can be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a each day highlights present every night.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however may be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France 2020 route and TV occasions

Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff

Date: Saturday 29th August

Begin: Good Moyen Pays

End: Good

Distance: 156km

Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe

Date: Sunday 30th August

Begin: Good Haut Pays

End: Good

Distance: 187km

Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Monday 31st August

Begin: Good

End: Sisteron

Distance: 198km

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday 1st September

Begin: Sisteron

End: Orcieres-Merlette

Distance: 157km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Begin: Hole

End: Privas

Distance: 183km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:05pm

Stage 6

Date: Thursday third September

Begin: Le Teil

End: Mont Aigoual

Distance: 191km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:55am

Stage 7

Date: Friday 4th September

Begin: Millau

End: Lavaur

Distance: 168km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm

Stage 8

Date: Saturday fifth September

Begin: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne

End: Loudenvielle

Distance: 140km

WATCH: ITV4 from 12:15pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 9

Date: Sunday sixth September

Begin: Pau

End: Laruns

Distance: 154km

WATCH: ITV4 from 11am / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday eighth September

Begin: Ile d’Oleron

End: Ile de re Saint-Martin

Distance: 170km

WATCH: ITV4 from 12:15pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday ninth September

Begin: Catelaillon-Plage

End: Potiers

Distance: 167km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm

Stage 12

Date: Thursday 10th September

Begin: Chauvigny

End: Sarran Correze

Distance: 218km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:45am

Stage 13

Date: Friday 11th September

Begin: Chatel-Guyon

End: Puy Mary

Distance: 191km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:45am

Stage 14

Date: Saturday 12th September

Begin: Clermont-Ferrand

End: Lyon

Distance: 197km

WATCH: ITV4 from 12pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 13th September

Begin: Lyon

End: Grand Colombier

Distance: 175km

WATCH: ITV4 from 11:15am / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday 15th September

Begin: La Tour-du-Pin

End: Villard-de-Lans

Distance: 164km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 17

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Begin: Grenoble

End: Meribel Col de la Loze

Distance: 168km

WATCH: ITV4 from 11am / Eurosport 1 from 11:10am

Stage 18

Date: Thursday 17th September

Begin: Meribel

End: La Roche-Sur-Foron

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 11am

Stage 19

Date: Friday 18th September

Begin: Bourg-en-Bresse

End: Champagnole

Distance: 160km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 19th September

Begin: Lure

End: La Planche des Belles Filles

Distance: 36km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 20th September

Begin: Mantes-La-Jolie

End: Paris

Distance: 122km

WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Tour de France groups and riders

The provisional begin record for the Tour de France 2020:

Ineos Grenadiers

  • Egan Bernal
  • Andrey Amador
  • Richard Carapaz
  • Jonathan Castroviejo
  • Michal Kwiatkowski
  • Luke Rowe
  • Pavel Sivakov
  • Dylan Van Baarle

Crew Jumbo – Visma

  • Primož Roglic
  • George Bennett
  • Amund Grøndahl Jansen
  • Tom Dumoulin
  • Robert Gesink
  • Sepp Kuss
  • Tony Martin
  • Wout Van Aert

Bora – Hansgrohe

  • Peter Sagan
  • Emanuel Buchmann
  • Felix Grossschartner
  • Lennard Kämna
  • Gregor Mühlberger
  • Daniel Oss
  • Lukas Pöstlberger
  • Maximilian Schachmann

Agr La Mondiale

  • Romain Bardet
  • Mikael Cherel
  • Benoit Cosnefroy
  • Pierre Latour
  • Oliver Naesen
  • Nans Peters
  • Clément Venturini
  • Alexis Vuillermoz

Deceuninck – Fast – Step

  • Julian Alaphilippe
  • Kasper Asgreen
  • Sam Bennett
  • Rémi Cavagna
  • Tim Declercq
  • Dries Devenyns
  • Bob Jungels
  • Michael Mørkøv

Groupama – FDJ

  • Thibaut Pinot
  • William Bonnet
  • David Gaudu
  • Stefan Küng
  • Matthieu Ladagnous
  • Valentin Madouas
  • Rudy Molard
  • Sébastien Reichenbach

Bahrain – McLaren

  • Mikel Landa
  • Pello Bilbao
  • Damiano Caruso
  • Sonny Colbrelli
  • Marco Haller
  • Matej Mohoric
  • Wouter Poels
  • Rafael Valls Ferri

EF Professional Biking

  • Rigoberto Uran
  • Alberto Bettiol
  • Hugh John Carthy
  • Sergio Andres Higuita
  • Jens Keukeleire
  • Daniel Felipe Martinez
  • Neilson Powless
  • Tejay Van Garderen

Crew Arkea – Samsic

  • Nairo Quintana
  • Winner Anacona
  • Warren Barguil
  • Kévin Ledanois
  • Dayer Quintana
  • Diego Rosa
  • Clément Russo
  • Connor Swift

Movistar Crew

  • Alejandro Valverde
  • Dario Cataldo
  • Imanol Erviti
  • Enric Mas
  • Nelson Oliveira
  • José Rojas
  • Marc Soler
  • Carlos Verona

Trek – Segafredo

  • Richie Porte
  • Niklas Eg
  • Kenny Elissonde
  • Bauke Mollema
  • Mads Pedersen
  • Toms Skujins
  • Jasper Stuyven
  • Edward Theuns

CCC Crew

  • Greg Van Avermaet
  • Alessandro De Marchi
  • Simon Geschke
  • Jan Hirt
  • Jonas Koch
  • Michael Schär
  • Matteo Trentin
  • Ilnur Zakarin

Cofidis

  • Guillaume Martin
  • Simone Consonni
  • Nicolas Edet
  • Jesus Herrada
  • Christophe Laporte
  • Anthony Perez
  • Pierre Luc Perichon
  • Elia Viviani

UAE Crew Emirates

  • Tadej Pogacar
  • Fabio Aru
  • David De La Cruz
  • Davide Formolo
  • Alexander Kristoff
  • Vegard Stake Laengen
  • Marco Marcato
  • Jan Polanc

Astana Professional Crew

  • Miguel Angel Lopez
  • Omar Fraile
  • Hugo Houle
  • Gorka Izaguirre Insausti
  • Ion Izaguirre Insausti
  • Alexey Lutsenko
  • Luis León Sanchez
  • Harold Tejada

Lotto Soudal

  • Caleb Ewan
  • Steff Cras
  • Jasper De Buyst
  • Thomas De Gendt
  • John Degenkolb
  • Frederik Frison
  • Philippe Gilbert
  • Roger Kluge

Mitchelton – Scott

  • Adam Yates
  • Jack Bauer
  • Samuel Bewley
  • Esteban Chaves
  • Daryl Impey
  • Christopher Juul Jensen
  • Luka Mezgec
  • Mikel Nieve

Israel Begin-Up Nation

  • Daniel Martin
  • André Greipel
  • Ben Hermans
  • Hugo Hofstetter
  • Krists Neilands
  • Man Niv
  • Nils Politt
  • Tom Van Asbroeck

Whole Direct Energie

  • Niccolò Bonifazio
  • Mathieu Burgaudeau
  • Lilian Calmejane
  • Jérôme Cousin
  • Fabien Grellier
  • Romain Sicard
  • Geoffrey Soupe
  • Anthony Turgis

NTT Professional Biking Crew

  • Giacomo Nizzolo
  • Edvald Boasson Hagen
  • Ryan Gibbons
  • Michael Gogl
  • Michael Hundahl Valgren
  • Roman Kreuziger
  • Domenico Pozzovivo
  • Maximilian Walscheid

Crew Sunweb

  • Tiesj Benoot
  • Nikias Arndt
  • Cees Bol
  • Marc Hirschi
  • Søren Kragh Andersen
  • Joris Nieuwenhuis
  • Casper Phillip Pedersen
  • Nicolas Roche

B&B Motels – Very important Idea P / B KTM

  • Bryan Coquard
  • Cyril Barthe
  • Maxime Chevalier
  • Jens Debusschere
  • Cyril Gautier
  • Quentin Pacher
  • Kévin Reza
  • Pierre Rolland

Who received the Tour de France 2019?

Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance within the Tour de France final 12 months.

Froome and Thomas mixed to brush up the final 4 years of TDF titles for Crew Sky earlier than a reputation change to Crew Ineos.

Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos regardless of not profitable any particular person phases and solely main twice.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency all through all of the phases as he was topped in Paris.

Tour de France previous winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

For those who’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV Information.

