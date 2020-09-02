Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

Biking is again in gear following the decimation of the sporting calendar in 2020 attributable to lockdown, with the Tour de France in full swing.
Professional biking’s showpiece occasion goes forward largely unchanged from its common format, with a recent stack of riders and groups aiming for glory.
The drama started earlier than a summit had even been conquered as British stars – and former champions – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas had been unnoticed of the Crew Ineos ranks to characteristic in France.
Froome has spent a lot of the final 12 months on the therapy desk recovering from a horror crash previous to final 12 months’s Tour, however had returned to motion, albeit in a extra tepid method.
The pair are anticipated to steer the workforce within the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d’Italia as soon as they return to full health, however for now, all eyes are on the primary contenders within the 2020 Tour de France.
Take a look at all the main points you’ll want to know in regards to the Tour de France in 2020 together with dates, groups, riders, the route, phases and previous winners.
When does Tour de France 2020 begin?
The Tour de France began on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was initially scheduled to happen.
It will likely be a full-length occasion, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.
The best way to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream
You may watch all the live motion on ITV4 with highlights exhibits operating commonly on the night time of each stage at roughly 7pm.
Precise occasions for live protection can be confirmed beneath within the stage record.
Protection may also be live streamed each day through ITV Hub.
Followers also can tune in to observe all the motion live on Eurosport within the UK.
Live protection of each stage can be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels earlier than a each day highlights present every night.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however may be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Tour de France 2020 route and TV occasions
Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff
Date: Saturday 29th August
Begin: Good Moyen Pays
End: Good
Distance: 156km
Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe
Date: Sunday 30th August
Begin: Good Haut Pays
End: Good
Distance: 187km
Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan
Date: Monday 31st August
Begin: Good
End: Sisteron
Distance: 198km
Stage 4
Date: Tuesday 1st September
Begin: Sisteron
End: Orcieres-Merlette
Distance: 157km
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm
Stage 5
Date: Wednesday 2nd September
Begin: Hole
End: Privas
Distance: 183km
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:05pm
Stage 6
Date: Thursday third September
Begin: Le Teil
End: Mont Aigoual
Distance: 191km
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:55am
Stage 7
Date: Friday 4th September
Begin: Millau
End: Lavaur
Distance: 168km
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm
Stage 8
Date: Saturday fifth September
Begin: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne
End: Loudenvielle
Distance: 140km
WATCH: ITV4 from 12:15pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm
Stage 9
Date: Sunday sixth September
Begin: Pau
End: Laruns
Distance: 154km
WATCH: ITV4 from 11am / Eurosport 1 from 12pm
Stage 10
Date: Tuesday eighth September
Begin: Ile d’Oleron
End: Ile de re Saint-Martin
Distance: 170km
WATCH: ITV4 from 12:15pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm
Stage 11
Date: Wednesday ninth September
Begin: Catelaillon-Plage
End: Potiers
Distance: 167km
WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm
Stage 12
Date: Thursday 10th September
Begin: Chauvigny
End: Sarran Correze
Distance: 218km
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:45am
Stage 13
Date: Friday 11th September
Begin: Chatel-Guyon
End: Puy Mary
Distance: 191km
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:45am
Stage 14
Date: Saturday 12th September
Begin: Clermont-Ferrand
End: Lyon
Distance: 197km
WATCH: ITV4 from 12pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm
Stage 15
Date: Sunday 13th September
Begin: Lyon
End: Grand Colombier
Distance: 175km
WATCH: ITV4 from 11:15am / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am
Stage 16
Date: Tuesday 15th September
Begin: La Tour-du-Pin
End: Villard-de-Lans
Distance: 164km
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm
Stage 17
Date: Wednesday 16th September
Begin: Grenoble
End: Meribel Col de la Loze
Distance: 168km
WATCH: ITV4 from 11am / Eurosport 1 from 11:10am
Stage 18
Date: Thursday 17th September
Begin: Meribel
End: La Roche-Sur-Foron
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 11am
Stage 19
Date: Friday 18th September
Begin: Bourg-en-Bresse
End: Champagnole
Distance: 160km
WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm
Stage 20
Date: Saturday 19th September
Begin: Lure
End: La Planche des Belles Filles
Distance: 36km
WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm
Stage 21
Date: Sunday 20th September
Begin: Mantes-La-Jolie
End: Paris
Distance: 122km
WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am
Tour de France groups and riders
The provisional begin record for the Tour de France 2020:
Ineos Grenadiers
- Egan Bernal
- Andrey Amador
- Richard Carapaz
- Jonathan Castroviejo
- Michal Kwiatkowski
- Luke Rowe
- Pavel Sivakov
- Dylan Van Baarle
Crew Jumbo – Visma
- Primož Roglic
- George Bennett
- Amund Grøndahl Jansen
- Tom Dumoulin
- Robert Gesink
- Sepp Kuss
- Tony Martin
- Wout Van Aert
Bora – Hansgrohe
- Peter Sagan
- Emanuel Buchmann
- Felix Grossschartner
- Lennard Kämna
- Gregor Mühlberger
- Daniel Oss
- Lukas Pöstlberger
- Maximilian Schachmann
Agr La Mondiale
- Romain Bardet
- Mikael Cherel
- Benoit Cosnefroy
- Pierre Latour
- Oliver Naesen
- Nans Peters
- Clément Venturini
- Alexis Vuillermoz
Deceuninck – Fast – Step
- Julian Alaphilippe
- Kasper Asgreen
- Sam Bennett
- Rémi Cavagna
- Tim Declercq
- Dries Devenyns
- Bob Jungels
- Michael Mørkøv
Groupama – FDJ
- Thibaut Pinot
- William Bonnet
- David Gaudu
- Stefan Küng
- Matthieu Ladagnous
- Valentin Madouas
- Rudy Molard
- Sébastien Reichenbach
Bahrain – McLaren
- Mikel Landa
- Pello Bilbao
- Damiano Caruso
- Sonny Colbrelli
- Marco Haller
- Matej Mohoric
- Wouter Poels
- Rafael Valls Ferri
EF Professional Biking
- Rigoberto Uran
- Alberto Bettiol
- Hugh John Carthy
- Sergio Andres Higuita
- Jens Keukeleire
- Daniel Felipe Martinez
- Neilson Powless
- Tejay Van Garderen
Crew Arkea – Samsic
- Nairo Quintana
- Winner Anacona
- Warren Barguil
- Kévin Ledanois
- Dayer Quintana
- Diego Rosa
- Clément Russo
- Connor Swift
Movistar Crew
- Alejandro Valverde
- Dario Cataldo
- Imanol Erviti
- Enric Mas
- Nelson Oliveira
- José Rojas
- Marc Soler
- Carlos Verona
Trek – Segafredo
- Richie Porte
- Niklas Eg
- Kenny Elissonde
- Bauke Mollema
- Mads Pedersen
- Toms Skujins
- Jasper Stuyven
- Edward Theuns
CCC Crew
- Greg Van Avermaet
- Alessandro De Marchi
- Simon Geschke
- Jan Hirt
- Jonas Koch
- Michael Schär
- Matteo Trentin
- Ilnur Zakarin
Cofidis
- Guillaume Martin
- Simone Consonni
- Nicolas Edet
- Jesus Herrada
- Christophe Laporte
- Anthony Perez
- Pierre Luc Perichon
- Elia Viviani
UAE Crew Emirates
- Tadej Pogacar
- Fabio Aru
- David De La Cruz
- Davide Formolo
- Alexander Kristoff
- Vegard Stake Laengen
- Marco Marcato
- Jan Polanc
Astana Professional Crew
- Miguel Angel Lopez
- Omar Fraile
- Hugo Houle
- Gorka Izaguirre Insausti
- Ion Izaguirre Insausti
- Alexey Lutsenko
- Luis León Sanchez
- Harold Tejada
Lotto Soudal
- Caleb Ewan
- Steff Cras
- Jasper De Buyst
- Thomas De Gendt
- John Degenkolb
- Frederik Frison
- Philippe Gilbert
- Roger Kluge
Mitchelton – Scott
- Adam Yates
- Jack Bauer
- Samuel Bewley
- Esteban Chaves
- Daryl Impey
- Christopher Juul Jensen
- Luka Mezgec
- Mikel Nieve
Israel Begin-Up Nation
- Daniel Martin
- André Greipel
- Ben Hermans
- Hugo Hofstetter
- Krists Neilands
- Man Niv
- Nils Politt
- Tom Van Asbroeck
Whole Direct Energie
- Niccolò Bonifazio
- Mathieu Burgaudeau
- Lilian Calmejane
- Jérôme Cousin
- Fabien Grellier
- Romain Sicard
- Geoffrey Soupe
- Anthony Turgis
NTT Professional Biking Crew
- Giacomo Nizzolo
- Edvald Boasson Hagen
- Ryan Gibbons
- Michael Gogl
- Michael Hundahl Valgren
- Roman Kreuziger
- Domenico Pozzovivo
- Maximilian Walscheid
Crew Sunweb
- Tiesj Benoot
- Nikias Arndt
- Cees Bol
- Marc Hirschi
- Søren Kragh Andersen
- Joris Nieuwenhuis
- Casper Phillip Pedersen
- Nicolas Roche
B&B Motels – Very important Idea P / B KTM
- Bryan Coquard
- Cyril Barthe
- Maxime Chevalier
- Jens Debusschere
- Cyril Gautier
- Quentin Pacher
- Kévin Reza
- Pierre Rolland
Who received the Tour de France 2019?
Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance within the Tour de France final 12 months.
Froome and Thomas mixed to brush up the final 4 years of TDF titles for Crew Sky earlier than a reputation change to Crew Ineos.
Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos regardless of not profitable any particular person phases and solely main twice.
The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency all through all of the phases as he was topped in Paris.
Tour de France previous winners
2010: Andy Schleck
2011: Cadel Evans
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2013: Chris Froome
2014: Vincenzo Nibali
2015: Chris Froome
2016: Chris Froome
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Geraint Thomas
2019: Egan Bernal
For those who’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV Information.
Add Comment