Tour organisers focusing on postponement, not cancellation

Tour de France organisers are specializing in a postponement of this 12 months’s race pretty than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, in keeping with an e-mail noticed by means of Reuters on Saturday which was as soon as despatched to the publishers of the legit Tour programme.
April 11, 2020
