General News

Tour organisers focusing on postponement, not cancellation

April 11, 2020
1 Min Read

Tour de France organisers are specializing in a postponement of this 12 months’s race pretty than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, in keeping with an e-mail noticed by means of Reuters on Saturday which was as soon as despatched to the publishers of the legit Tour programme.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment