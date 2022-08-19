Tournaments opened its subsidiary in Colombia and announced that it will produce sports content for that country

Torneos will produce sports content in the Colombian market

The production of sports content in the region begins a new era with the arrival of Tournaments in the Colombian market with the intention of contributing their experience in local football, in addition to the competitions organized by Conmebol. The renowned company linked to sports entertainment confirmed during the last hours that it will begin its process in the audiovisual sphere of Colombia.

This disembarkation is one more step in the scheme of his “regional expansion strategy”, as clarified from the entity. The beginning of the process in the Colombian market took place after agree the acquisition of 86% of Telecinco, a content producer based in Medellin. This move will open the door for Torneos to produce “a thousand hours of original content” for DirecTV Sports, D News y Win Sportsalthough it will also be part of the production in events of the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana and the Liga Dimayorthe main Colombian soccer tournament that had Atlético Nacional as the last champion.

“The decision to invest in Colombia is due to the opportunities presented by the Colombian market for the development of new businesses linked to the audiovisual and sports industryas well as our commitment to the development of the countries of the region through investment in infrastructure, technology and content, respecting local idiosyncrasies and generating quality employment”, explained Darío Werthein, president of Vrio and shareholder of the Werthein Group, during an event inauguration in the city of Bogotá.

Precisely, the offer of services will be created from modern facilities in Bogotáwith the inclusion of a 360m2 studio which was recently opened. In addition, the company -which will employ around 200 collaborators- will also have available offices and production services in Medellin, four units mobile and satellite.

“Torneos is part of my life, and that of many people who have experienced the passion of sport through our productions. It is a great pride to celebrate that the company that my father helped create 40 years ago inaugurates Torneos Colombia in this new stage of regional expansion”, said Daniel Nofal, Torneos shareholder. “Our regional expansion strategy has Colombia at the center since we fully trust the opportunities presented by the local market. With this proposal of content produced 100% in Colombia, at Torneos we intend to be the best entertainment and sports alternative for Colombians”, added the president of Torneos Gustavo Isaack.

Darío Werthein and Gustavo Isaack together with Maria Isabel Urrutia Ocoró, the Minister of Sports

The presentation of the arrival of Tournaments to the sports audiovisual market of Colombia was held in the new studios in Bogotá and had the presence of Ambassador of Argentina in Colombia, Gustavo Dzugala and the Colombian Minister of Sports, Maria Isabel Urrutia Ocoro. The references of the media, clubs and federations of that country were also present.

This is a new step for Torneos in the sports market with a commitment to growth based on its 40 years of experience in this area. Vrio, which is part of the centenary holding company of the Werthein Group, is a leading entity in the provision of entertainment services in Latin America and the Caribbean that operates in the region through DirecTV and Sky.

Gustavo Alejandro Dzugala, Darío Werthein, Daniel Nofal, Gustavo Isaack and Carlos Magariños.

