Tower of Fantasy Announces New Free Expansion to Celebrate New Player Milestone

Hotta Studio’s free RPG, available for mobile and PC, has already registered 10 million players.

There are not a few players who were fascinated by the fantastic proposal of Tower of Fantasy, so we are not surprised to learn that its number of users has grown rapidly since its worldwide launch on PC and mobile. In this sense, Hotta Studio is already celebrating having reached the 10 million playersbut wants to spread this joy to his huge community.

The Vera expansion will be released at the end of the yearThat is why, during the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022, a new free expansion that will come to End of the year. This content, which will be known as Vera, will include a new desert area with different biomes and new enemies, as well as more weapons and vehicles that will further expand the RPG experience.

How will Vera complement the Tower Fantasy story? According to the description of the expansion, “Vera was under the jurisdiction of the Seventh District of Helgaard before the Cataclysm. After this, she lost contact with the Main Plane. Due to the malfunction of the Vera Phantom Tower (an original energy repeater ), after the Cataclysm, its space-time dimension cannot be calibrated on the Prime Plane, nor can a stable supply of energy be obtained.”

