Tower of Fantasy is out now, but where can you download the MMO for free if not on Steam?

Games come and go, and when you go for a flashy approach to catch players’ attention, there’s bound to be a “spiritual successor.” Genshin Impact, the multiplayer that stood out in 2020 and is still one of the most interesting free bets on PC and mobile today, has seen how Tower of Fantasy emerges to fight for leadership. Even so, where can you download the latest boom of the free to play?

No, Tower of Fantasy not available on Steam, although if you look for it, the Perfect World, Hotta Studio and Level Infinite bet does appear on the Valve platform as a future release. At the moment, Steam plans to release this new MMO in the future, in fact it is still dated for the second half of this year 2022.

To play Tower of Fantasy we necessarily depend of launcher oficial of Chinese study to play. If you are regular Genshin Impact players on PC, you will be more than used to depending on the external platform of the Chinese studio miHoYo, and for Tower of Fantasy we will only have to access its website and download the executable of the program to proceed with installation.

Download Tower of Fantasy Software

The launcher of Tower of Fantasy does not have no secret and its deployment is very reminiscent of Activision’s Battle.net and obviously the Genshin Impact launcher itself. As of today, the platform does not offer us a plethora of options beyond checking the news, accessing the studio’s official media on Twitter, YouTube or the like, as well as downloading and run the game.

Remember that Tower of Fantasy has a weight of 22.2GBso it will be convenient reserve space for future updates since, like the free to play of miHoYo, your installation folder will get bigger as the months go by. Also, the game platform includes a number of options for content creators in the CreateTower section where we can upload, share and edit our captures, videos and other content.