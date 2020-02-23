Towns in lockdown as Italy races to contain surge in coronavirus cases

Round a dozen cities in Italy are in lockdown as the nation races to contain the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe after a surge in cases.

Authorities in the northern areas of Lombardy and Veneto have ordered colleges and universities to shut for at the least per week, whereas museums and cinemas have been shut and the final two days of Venice Carnival referred to as off.

It comes after the variety of individuals contaminated with COVID-19, the illness attributable to the coronavirus, in Italy jumped sharply to above 130. Two individuals have died in the nation from the virus in the previous 48 hours.

The city of Codogno has been closed by the Italian authorities



The primary fatality was a 78-year-old former development firm proprietor, who died in Padua in the Veneto area the place he had been admitted together with one other one that had examined constructive for COVID-19.

A second affected person – a 77-year-old girl – died hours later in Lombardy.

The regional governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, mentioned he had handled a number of pure disasters throughout his profession, together with floods and earthquakes, however “that is the completely worst drawback that Veneto has confronted”.

Nearly a dozen cities in Lombardy and Veneto, with a mixed inhabitants of round 50,000 individuals, have successfully been positioned underneath quarantine.

Residents have been urged to keep dwelling and particular permission is required to enter or depart the designated areas.

4 Serie A soccer matches have been postponed in the wake of the virus outbreak, whereas the Ladies’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland has been cancelled.

Inter Milan’s match with Sampdoria has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak



The largest leap in cases of COVID-19 was reported by authorities in Lombardy, which incorporates the nation’s monetary capital Milan, with 90 cases confirmed.

Authorities have expressed frustration they haven’t been in a position to monitor down the supply of the virus unfold in the north of Italy.

It surfaced in the area final week when an Italian man in his late 30s in Codogno turned critically sick.

“The well being officers haven’t been but in a position to pinpoint Affected person Zero,” Angelo Borrelli, head of the nationwide Civil Safety company, informed reporters in Rome.

At first, it was extensively presumed that the person was contaminated by an Italian buddy he dined with and who just lately returned from his job, based mostly in Shanghai.

Officers stand guard outdoors the city of Castiglione D’Adda



When the buddy examined detrimental for the virus, consideration turned to a number of Chinese language individuals who reside in city and who frequent the identical cafe visited by the stricken man.

However Lombardy governor Attilio Fontana informed reporters all of these Chinese language individuals had examined detrimental too.

Greater than 2,460 individuals have been killed by the coronavirus outbreak, largely in China.

There have been greater than 78,800 suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide.