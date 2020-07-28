Toy Story 3: 9 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Beloved Pixar Sequel

Earlier this summer season, Toy Story 3 celebrated its 10th anniversary. It is exhausting to imagine that the third installment on this groundbreaking animated trilogy is within the double digits now, particularly with Toy Story 4 launched simply final yr, but it surely’s to Pixar’s immense credit score that they take their time with their sequels, placing plenty of care and energy into ensuring they’re nearly as good as they are often (with maybe one or two notable exceptions).

It is for that motive particularly that Toy Story 3 is widely known as being not solely nearly as good as its earlier two installments however arguably higher. With this long-delayed third installment, Pixar produced an intensely emotional, grandly profound mediation on this animated trilogy’s overarching themes on love, loss, deterioration, and impermanence, richly satisfying long-time followers whereas additionally retaining the youthful audiences entertained. It solidified the Toy Story franchise as one of many all-time best cinematic trilogies.