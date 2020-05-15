Toy Story’s Partysaurus Rex And 12 Other Great Disney Shorts On Disney Plus

Partysaurus Rex

Like I mentioned within the introduction, Partysaurus Rex is a delight. First proven alongside the 3D re-release of Discovering Nemo in 2012, this seven-minute animated quick has the whole lot you need from a Toy Story manufacturing and extra. As an alternative of specializing in most important characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear, this quick and candy animated movie facilities round Rex after he will get left within the bathtub. What follows is an exploration of the several types of toys present in a child’s bathtub — toys that sink, toys that float, toys made up of all types of supplies. From the start to finish, that is an amusing thrill trip, which explains why my children make me restart it nearly each time we watch it.

Stream It On Disney+ Right here.