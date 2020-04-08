Toy Story’s Tim Allen Totally Made A Kid Cry By Doing His Buzz Lightyear Voice

I’m in Manhattan in an elevator and a younger child is misbehaving. Some youngsters at a sure age simply punch you within the crotch, I don’t know what that’s about. It’s a sure age, they’re proper there, they comprehend it will get your consideration. And so this child was punching mother within the leg and actually going nuts. So I mentioned ‘To infinity and past! You shouldn’t deal with your mother like that.’ And the child appeared throughout the elevator after which began crying. And the mother’s me like now she’s mad. And the child goes ‘That ugly man swallowed Buzz Lightyear!’