Trace Cyrus Says That He Would Be More Successful If He Weren’t Related To Miley Cyrus:

The Metro Station singer apparently shared a Q&A on his Instagram Stories upon Monday, where he said that he thinks his career might have taken off more if it weren’t for his famous family.

“I love my relatives so much, yet I think I’d be much more great if I didn’t come from a famous family. Because of who I’m connected to, people are quick to judge and to put down all the hard work I’ve done.

But that’s not true at all. He said of his old pop-rock band, “I got a record deal even though no one at my label knew who I was associated with until shortly after they signed me.”

Trace Said, “I Feel Very Lucky To Be An Element Of Such A Wonderful Family.”

This week, Trace shared a picture from his mother Tish Cyrus’s wedding to actor Dominic Purcell on Instagram. In the cute picture, he is laughing and holding his mom as well as sisters, Miley and Brandi, in his arms.

“I feel so lucky to have such a great family,” he wrote in the post’s title. “Congratulations to my mom upon her beautiful wedding. Life is always different and never the same.

I think the most important thing is to appreciate the past, look forward to the future, and to always be happy within the present, because that’s all we really have.

He Also Said That It Was Easy For Him To Hide Who He Was At The Start Of His Work:

Yesterday is over, and you never know what will happen tomorrow. I haven’t seen my mother so happy in a long time, as well as the makes me really happy. @tishcyrus, I love you.”

Even though he came from a famous family, the 34-year-old artist worked hard to make a name for himself as the guitarist and back-up singer for the band Metro Station.

He also said that keeping his name secret was easier at the start of his work, when “Hannah Montana” remained fairly new. “I never put my full name public anywhere for the initial few years of my career, till people began to find out,” he stated.

Trace Stated That He Always Wants To Make More Cash As “Money = Freedom”:

“When my group started getting popular, Miley’s “Hannah Montana” had just started, so no one knew it,” he said.

“I was playing within other countries when individuals weren’t even aware who Miley was, so they didn’t know I was the kid of a country music star because I never told them. Still, fame is not all bad, even though it can be tiring.

“There are times when I wish no one knew who I was, yet I constantly want more money. When a friend asked him whether he ever wish he had no fame or wealth, he wrote, “Money = freedom.”

“I love you, @tishcyrus,” he wrote upon Instagram next to a shot of the star with his mother and sisters Miley, 30, and Brandi Cyrus.

Fame has its perks, but at the time of his mother Tish Cyrus’s wedding, Trace posted alongside his sisters Miley as well as Brandi about how thankful he was for his family. “I feel very lucky to have such a wonderful family,” he added upon August 27.

“Congratulations to my mother upon her beautiful wedding. Life is always different and never the same. I think the most important thing is to remember the past, look forward to the future, and to always be happy in the present, because that’s all we really have.”

In 2020, Trace And Miley Were Also Seen At The Tom Ford Fashion Show:

Even though he still makes his own music alongside Metro Station, Trace isn’t afraid to bring his family out in public every once in a while. Back within October 2022, he joins Noah at her show to sing “Shake It” with her.

“I am so happy for you, Noie! He wrote on Instagram, “You performed one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.” He also went with Miley to the Tom Ford fashion show in the year 2020 as well as went to Tampa to celebrate Brandi’s birthday with her. Is there a chance that the Cyrus family will work together? Just wait and see.