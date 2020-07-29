Trace Lysette to Produce New Docu-Series “Trans in Trumpland”

Trace Lysette goes behind the digicam.

The trans actress, finest recognized for her work on “Clear” and in “Hustlers,” has signed on as government producer of the upcoming documentary collection “Trans in Trumpland.”

The four-part collection, created by New York Metropolis-based TransWave Movies and directed by trans filmmaker Tony Zosherafatain and produced by Jamie DiNicola, follows 4 individuals as they have interaction in the battle for transgender equality in the US through the Trump presidency.

“I’m excited to be a part of this sensible trans-led group and to showcase the resistance and resiliency of our trans siblings throughout this attempting time,” Lysette mentioned in a press release on Tuesday. “I hope this collection could make a distinction and that we will look again on this era in the long run and be pleased with the truth that we at all times discover a approach, we at all times push by in opposition to all odds.”

Lysette will government produce alongside Miss Main Griffin-Gracy.

“Trans in Trumpland” is the most recent in a wave of documentaries and docu-series being launched concerning the LGTBQ neighborhood. “Disclosure,” the Sam Feder-directed doc concerning the historical past of trans illustration in movie and tv produced by Laverne Cox, earned widespread reward when it premiered on Netflix in June. Additionally receiving essential acclaim earlier this yr was Apple TV Plus’s five-part “Seen: Out on Tv” produced by Wilson Cruz and Wanda Sykes.

HBO not too long ago launched “Welcome to Chechnya,” director David France’s take a look at the persecution of LGBTQ Chechens. Co-directors Michael Seligman and Jennifer Tiexiera’s “P.S. Burn this Letter Please” a few group of drag queens in New York Metropolis in the 1950s and 1960s was set to have its world premiere on the Tribeca Movie Pageant earlier than the fest was cancelled due to the pandemic.