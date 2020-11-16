Tracey Pakosta Heads to Netflix as Head of Comedy, Leaving NBC

After practically a decade at NBCUniversal, NBC’s co-president of scripted programming Tracey Pakosta is leaving the corporate to be a part of Netfix as its head of comedy.

The longtime TV exec will oversee improvement and present programming on the streaming big, together with grownup animation and live-action household comedies, as properly as stand-up and comedy codecs.

“I’ve spent many hours watching as a fan, and now I’m extremely excited to be a part of Bela and the Netflix authentic sequence crew,” mentioned Pakosta. “Comedy is my favourite playground, and I can’t wait to companion with all of the like-minded creators to make folks giggle – we actually want it!”

Pakosta has labored at NBCUniversal since 2011, after becoming a member of the corporate as government vp of comedy improvement for Common Tv, the place she developed and launched comedy sequence such as “The Good Place,” “Superstore,” “Brooklyn 9-9,” and others. She was tapped to head comedy at NBC 5 years in the past earlier than being named co-president of scripted programming alongside Lisa Katz in 2018 after Jennifer Salke departed NBC to head Amazon Studios. Prior to her time at Common TV, Pakosta additionally hung out at Craig Ferguson’s manufacturing firm for CBS Tv Studios, Inexperienced Mountain West, as properly as greater than a decade on the WB.

Pakosta will likely be reunited with former colleague and ex-Common Tv head Bela Bajaria, who joined Netflix in 2016 and was this 12 months promoted to head of international TV.

“Tracey is a seasoned and proficient inventive government with a real ardour for comedy, a pointy wit and a terrific sensibility for what makes audiences giggle,” mentioned Bajaria. “She and I’ve identified one another for a few years and I’m thrilled to have her be a part of our authentic sequence crew at Netflix as Head of Comedy.”

The appointment comes not lengthy after Netflix reshuffled its management, a reorganization that included the exit of longtime TV exec Cindy Holland and Bajaria’s elevation to her present function. Channing Dungey has since left Netflix to turn into president of Warner Bros. Tv group, beginning in 2021.