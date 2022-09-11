Trackmania expands your experience and will come to consoles: features and launch window

We can also enjoy this title on streaming services like Stadia and Amazon Luna.

It’s one of those games that are much loved by the PC community and that he had not yet dared to take that step to consoles that so many people were requesting. Well, that is exactly what will happen in the coming months. Trackmania is coming to consoles and cloud-related services sooner rather than later and will even feature popular features.

Trackmania is coming in early 2023 and will feature cross-play and cross-progressionTrackmania will be available on the market at early 2023 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and Amazon Luna and will feature popular features like cross-play y cross-progression, as read on the official website. The first feature refers to cross-platform play where you can compete with players from other consoles, while the second refers to cross-platform progression that allows you to continue with the same progress regardless of the console.

Now all players will have the opportunity to enjoy thousands of tracks created for the community. The speed arcade will arrive with all the content on PC after this platform enjoyed two years of updates. The game revolves around two main assets: the map editor and the multiplayer in which you will compete for the best time in a race.

Trackmania Subscription Models

In 2020, various subscriptions were announced with free and paid options in which they would have different circuits both online and offline:

play for free to the title with 25 circuits available



Standard Access por 9,99 euros per year: Full and complete access to game publishers and review servers.



Club Access for €29.99 a year: create their own clubs to share creations and organize events, in addition to being able to participate in the Open Grand League of Nade.



Even so with this, Ubisoft denied that TrackMania had a subscription model. The game came out July 1, 2020 on the PC platform, but it will arrive in the coming months to consoles and the cloud, specifically to Stadia and Amazon Luna, which does not yet have an arrival date in Spain.

