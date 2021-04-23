Tracy Ifeachor, James Frain, Sharon D. Clarke Star in BBC’s Showtrial

“Quantico” star Tracy Ifeachor (pictured, right), “Star Trek: Discovery’s” James Frain (left) and “Rocks” actor Sharon D. Clarke are set to star in BBC drama “Showtrial” from “Bodyguard” producer World Productions.

The five-part series, which will air on flagship channel BBC One, is now in production. Ben Richards (“The Tunnel”) writes, while Zara Hayes (“Poms”) directs.

Ifeachor, Frain and Clarke have been cast alongside Sinéad Keenan (“Little Boy Blue”), Celine Buckens (“Bridgerton”), Kerr Logan (“Strike”) and Lolita Chakrabarti (“Vigil”).

Filmed and set around Bristol, “Showtrial” explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process. The show centers on Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, who is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis.

The trial that follows places victim and accused — and their families — in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest. Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution weaponizing Talitha’s gender as well as her social privilege against her.

From arrest to verdict, Cleo and defence vie with the prosecution to convince everyone of the truth about Talitha: is she a damaged scapegoat? Or a cold-blooded killer?

Ben Richards, creator and writer, said: “I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for ‘Showtrial.’ It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”

Zara Hayes, director, added: “These scripts are thoroughly gripping and yet say something truly resonant about the justice system. I couldn’t be more honoured to bring them to life along with such a wonderful cast and the dream team in British TV drama.”

Mona Qureshi, executive producer for the BBC, said: “‘Showtrial’ is utterly absorbing, twisty, thought-provoking British drama at its finest and we’re delighted to have found the perfect cast to captivate the audience with this story.”

“Showtrial” is produced by World Productions — in association with the company’s backers, ITV Studios — for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Christopher Hall is producer. Executive producers are Simon Heath for World Productions, Mona Qureshi for the BBC and Ben Richards. It was commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer. ITV Studios are distributing internationally.