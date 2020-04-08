Tracy Morgan Opens Up About His Coming 2 America Character

Kicking off with final 12 months’s Dolemite Is My Identify, Eddie Murphy has made a large comeback to the R-rated comedy realm after 20 years away from the style as he centered extra on family-friendly fare and elevating his youngsters. After a nostalgia journey of a Saturday Night time Stay return again in December, the actor can also be set to play Prince Akeem and his different Coming To America characters within the upcoming sequel, and Tracy Morgan is becoming a member of him.