Trader Joe’s Founder Joe Coulombe Dies at 89

Joe Coulombe, who opened the primary Trader Joe’s markets and pioneered their distinctive branding technique, died Friday in Pasadena, Calif. He was 89.

His son, Joe Jr., advised the L.A. Occasions he died after a protracted sickness. After incomes his MBA at Stanford, Coulombe labored for Owl-Rexall, which owned Pronto markets, a small Los Angeles chain. When the house owners determined to shut a few of the markets in 1962, he raised the cash to purchase them himself, and opened the Arroyo Parkway Pasadena location in 1967 as the primary one referred to as Trader Joe’s.

He described his superb buyer as “the over-educated and the underpaid,” and the shops stocked bargain-priced imported cheeses, nuts, wine and quite a few different connoisseur merchandise that allowed academics and others who earned reasonable salaries to take pleasure in additional virgin olive oil, Italian pasta and premium sweets.

The corporate was acquired in 1979 by a household belief headed by Theo Albrecht, whose household owns the Aldi supermarkets. However the branding and philosophy that Coulombe created stays to this present day: pleasant staffers sporting Hawaiian shirts, colourful chalkboard indicators, a Fearless Flyer mailer describing new objects in a jokey tone, few brand-name merchandise, no coupons or gross sales and nearly no promoting.

After opening the primary retailer exterior California in Arizona in 1993, Trader Joe’s now counts over 500 shops throughout the U.S.

Coulombe left Trader Joe’s in 1989 and went on to carry high government roles at Thrifty’s, Provigo, and Sport Chalet and serve on the boards of Value Plus World Market and True Faith attire.