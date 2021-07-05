Trae Romano (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Trae Romano (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Trae Romano (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Trae Romano (Actor) Most sensible, Weight, Date of Supply, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Further

Trae Romano is an American actor. He’s known for participating in very important place of Mike Dugan in DC Comics TV collection Stargirl, aired on The CW.

Biography

Trae Romano used to be born on May 2, 2005 in Atlanta city, Georgia. His father is a businessman, and his mother’s name is Katy Hogshire Romano. He has a sibling named Elle Romano. He took admission at Private Over the top College. Romano began his career as an actor with the television collection 555 carried out the location of Tyler in 2017. Throughout the 365 days 2020, he starred inside the collection Stargirl as Mike Dugan. Within the equivalent 365 days, he got featured inside the television provide Robbie as More youthful Robbie for 2 episodes.

Bio

Exact Establish Trae Romano
Profession Actor
Date of Supply May 2, 2005
Age (as in 2021) 16 Years
Supply Position Atlanta city, Georgia, United States
Nationality American
Place of abode Town Atlanta city, Georgia, United States
Family Mother : Katy Hogshire Romano
Father : Establish Now not Recognized (Businessman)
Sister : Elle Romano
Brother : Now not Available in the market
Partner : Now not Available in the market
Religion Christian
Care for Los Angeles, California, United States

Coaching Details and Further

College Now not Recognized
College Now not Recognized
Educational Qualification Pursuing Analysis
Debut Television : 555 (2017)
555 (2017)
Awards Now not Available in the market

Physically Stats and Further

Most sensible In Ft : 5′ 4″ Feet
In Meter : 1.64 m
Weight In Kg : 50 Kg
In Pound : 110 lbs
Body Shape Chest: 34 inches
Waist: 28 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Brown
Spare time activities Taking part in Guitar and Video Video video games

Marital Status and Further

Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriends Now not Available in the market
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Now not Available in the market
Internet Worth Now not Available in the market

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Trae Romano

  • Trae Romano used to be born and offered up in Atlanta, Georgia.
  • He loves to play guitar and video video video games in spare time.
  • He moreover runs a YouTube channel.
  • His web worth is $1 million.
  • He’s moderately vigorous on social media.

If if you have further details about Trae Romano. Please observation below we’ll up to the moment inside of a hour.

Stay Tuned with techkashif.com for further Recreational knowledge.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here