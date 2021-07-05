Trae Romano (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Trae Romano (Actor) Most sensible, Weight, Date of Supply, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Further

Trae Romano is an American actor. He’s known for participating in very important place of Mike Dugan in DC Comics TV collection Stargirl, aired on The CW.

Biography

Trae Romano used to be born on May 2, 2005 in Atlanta city, Georgia. His father is a businessman, and his mother’s name is Katy Hogshire Romano. He has a sibling named Elle Romano. He took admission at Private Over the top College. Romano began his career as an actor with the television collection 555 carried out the location of Tyler in 2017. Throughout the 365 days 2020, he starred inside the collection Stargirl as Mike Dugan. Within the equivalent 365 days, he got featured inside the television provide Robbie as More youthful Robbie for 2 episodes.

Bio

Exact Establish Trae Romano Profession Actor Date of Supply May 2, 2005 Age (as in 2021) 16 Years Supply Position Atlanta city, Georgia, United States Nationality American Place of abode Town Atlanta city, Georgia, United States Family Mother : Katy Hogshire Romano

Father : Establish Now not Recognized (Businessman)

Sister : Elle Romano

Brother : Now not Available in the market

Partner : Now not Available in the market Religion Christian Care for Los Angeles, California, United States

Coaching Details and Further

College Now not Recognized College Now not Recognized Educational Qualification Pursuing Analysis Debut Television : 555 (2017)

Awards Now not Available in the market

Physically Stats and Further

Most sensible In Ft : 5′ 4″ Feet

In Meter : 1.64 m Weight In Kg : 50 Kg

In Pound : 110 lbs Body Shape Chest: 34 inches

Waist: 28 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown Spare time activities Taking part in Guitar and Video Video video games

Marital Status and Further

Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriends Now not Available in the market Controversies None Salary (approx) Now not Available in the market Internet Worth Now not Available in the market

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Trae Romano

Trae Romano used to be born and offered up in Atlanta, Georgia.

He loves to play guitar and video video video games in spare time.

He moreover runs a YouTube channel.

His web worth is $1 million.

He’s moderately vigorous on social media.

If if you have further details about Trae Romano. Please observation below we’ll up to the moment inside of a hour.

Stay Tuned with techkashif.com for further Recreational knowledge.