Trae Romano (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Trae Romano (Actor) Most sensible, Weight, Date of Supply, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Further
Trae Romano is an American actor. He’s known for participating in very important place of Mike Dugan in DC Comics TV collection Stargirl, aired on The CW.
Biography
Trae Romano used to be born on May 2, 2005 in Atlanta city, Georgia. His father is a businessman, and his mother’s name is Katy Hogshire Romano. He has a sibling named Elle Romano. He took admission at Private Over the top College. Romano began his career as an actor with the television collection 555 carried out the location of Tyler in 2017. Throughout the 365 days 2020, he starred inside the collection Stargirl as Mike Dugan. Within the equivalent 365 days, he got featured inside the television provide Robbie as More youthful Robbie for 2 episodes.
Bio
|Exact Establish
|Trae Romano
|Profession
|Actor
|Date of Supply
|May 2, 2005
|Age (as in 2021)
|16 Years
|Supply Position
|Atlanta city, Georgia, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Place of abode Town
|Atlanta city, Georgia, United States
|Family
|Mother : Katy Hogshire Romano
Father : Establish Now not Recognized (Businessman)
Sister : Elle Romano
Brother : Now not Available in the market
Partner : Now not Available in the market
|Religion
|Christian
|Care for
|Los Angeles, California, United States
Coaching Details and Further
|College
|Now not Recognized
|College
|Now not Recognized
|Educational Qualification
|Pursuing Analysis
|Debut
|Television : 555 (2017)
|Awards
|Now not Available in the market
Physically Stats and Further
|Most sensible
|In Ft : 5′ 4″ Feet
In Meter : 1.64 m
|Weight
|In Kg : 50 Kg
In Pound : 110 lbs
|Body Shape
|Chest: 34 inches
Waist: 28 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Hair Colour
|Brown
|Spare time activities
|Taking part in Guitar and Video Video video games
Marital Status and Further
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriends
|Now not Available in the market
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Now not Available in the market
|Internet Worth
|Now not Available in the market
Social Media Presence
Some Information About Trae Romano
- Trae Romano used to be born and offered up in Atlanta, Georgia.
- He loves to play guitar and video video video games in spare time.
- He moreover runs a YouTube channel.
- His web worth is $1 million.
- He’s moderately vigorous on social media.
If if you have further details about Trae Romano. Please observation below we’ll up to the moment inside of a hour.
