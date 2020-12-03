Traffic Alert Today 3 December 2020 Live: Noida Link Road Closed, Border Adjacent To Haryana Also Closed, UP Gates Like This

Traffic Alert: Due to the performance of farmers on various routes of entry into the national capital Delhi, the traffic system here has completely collapsed. Due to the three farmer laws of the central government, there is a huge problem of traffic jams in many areas including the entry-hit Singhu Border, GT Karnal Road Boarder, Ghazipur Boarder in Delhi. Noida Link Road is also closed. Also Read – Punjab’s CM Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today before the talks between the farmers and the Center

Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders. Also Read – Now the Sikh leaders of Britain descended in support of the farmers agitating in India, said – be diagnosed soon – Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 3, 2020 Also Read – Big charge of farmer leaders- Government wants to break the unity of farmers to end the movement, try to run the agenda

The Delhi Traffic Police has given information by tweeting about it. According to the alert issued by Delhi Police, Singhu boarder is still closed from both sides. That is, you can neither go towards Haryana from this boarder nor enter Delhi from Haryana.

Meanwhile, traffic is closed on the Noida Link Road in East Delhi. This has happened due to the demonstration of farmers near Gautam Buddha Gate. In such a situation, people have been advised to avoid going to Noida via link road. Take the support of NH 24 and DND for Noida.