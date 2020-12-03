Entertainment

Traffic Alert Today 3 December 2020 Live: Noida Link Road Closed, Border Adjacent To Haryana Also Closed, UP Gates Like This

December 3, 2020
Traffic Alert: Due to the performance of farmers on various routes of entry into the national capital Delhi, the traffic system here has completely collapsed. Due to the three farmer laws of the central government, there is a huge problem of traffic jams in many areas including the entry-hit Singhu Border, GT Karnal Road Boarder, Ghazipur Boarder in Delhi. Noida Link Road is also closed. Also Read – Punjab’s CM Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today before the talks between the farmers and the Center

The Delhi Traffic Police has given information by tweeting about it. According to the alert issued by Delhi Police, Singhu boarder is still closed from both sides. That is, you can neither go towards Haryana from this boarder nor enter Delhi from Haryana.

Small borders around it are also closed. Lampur, Auchandi and other smaller borders are closed. According to the police, traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal Road.

The traffic police has told us to avoid going and coming to Rohini via Signature Bridge on Outer Ring Road. There is heavy traffic jam near GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu, Auchandi and Lampur border.

Meanwhile, traffic is closed on the Noida Link Road in East Delhi. This has happened due to the demonstration of farmers near Gautam Buddha Gate. In such a situation, people have been advised to avoid going to Noida via link road. Take the support of NH 24 and DND for Noida.

