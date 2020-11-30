Traffic Alert Today 30 November 2020: Singhu and Tikari border completely closed, severe traffic jam in these areas

Traffic Alert Today 30 November 2020: Singhu Border, Tikri border is still closed, very very heavy traffic on Mukarba Chowk, GT karnal road, Outer ring roadm, Signature bridge to Rohini: The traffic system of Delhi has completely collapsed due to the agitation of farmers against the agricultural laws of the Center. Farmers have threatened to close all entryways to Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an alert. Police has said that the ticking border is closed today. Similarly, the Singhu border is also closed. Ghazipur boarder is also being closed by Delhi Police. The farmers of UP are frozen on the Ghazipur border. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Delhi Live: SINGHU BORDER IS STILL BOTH FROM BOTH SIDES, AVOID TRAVEL TO GO IN IN ROAD, HUGE JAM

Police said that the traffic situation in that area is bad due to the closure of the ticking border. Although many routes to Haryana are open. It has been said in the alert that due to the closure of the Singhu border, traffic has been diverted to the traffic of Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal Road. There is a situation of terrible jam. In such a situation, avoid going to and from Rohini via Outer Ring Road. Due to this there is a severe jam on GT Road, Karnal Road and Singhu Border.

Traffic alert

Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders Also Read – Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: Severe jam in many areas, do not leave on these routes, the routes going out of Delhi are also closed – Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 30, 2020

Significantly, the farmers have rejected the central government’s proposal for conditional negotiations. They have been demonstrating for the last four days on the borders of the capital. He rejected the proposal of the Center to start talks after the protesters went to the ground in Burari in North Delhi. On Sunday, he said that he would not accept any conditional negotiations. He warned that they will close all five entryways to the national capital.

Traffic alert Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement.

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders – Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on Sunday that these agricultural reforms have given new rights and opportunities to the farmers and have started reducing their problems in a very short time. Even after this, the deadlock did not appear to be reduced.

The Home Ministry also assured the farmers organizations that a high-level team of Union ministers will hold talks with the protesters after reaching the Burari Maidan.

Delhi: Farmers continue their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border against the farm laws amid security deployment. pic.twitter.com/MhuDgiOhhQ – ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

In the meeting of more than 30 farmers’ organizations on Sunday, talks were made on the offer of Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the farmers reached Burari Maidan on December 3, but thousands of protesters refused to accept the proposal Diya and said to spend one more night in the winter at the Singhu and Tikri Borders. His representatives said that they did not accept Shah’s condition that they change the venue. He claimed that Burari Maidan is an ‘open prison’.